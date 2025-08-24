Shopping At Costco Online Vs In-Store: Which Saves You More Money?

Costco is a lot like Disneyland: An American icon that offers an experience so unique, visitors are willing to tolerate expensive entrance passes, crowded parking lots, and long lines. But if you're okay with missing the free samples and famous hot dogs, you might actually save cash by ordering online instead. Your buying habits ultimately determine whether you should shop in-store or on Costco's website.

A crucial point here is that most — but not all – Costco items have a higher baseline price online. On its website, the company explains that it factors shipping expenses into web store prices and does not price match with its warehouses. You'll pay even more if you choose same-day or two-day shipping, which are the only options for some grocery items. The former merits a $3 delivery charge for every item, while same-day delivery works for Costco groceries through Instacart, so fees may vary. The chain's shipping costs can be unpredictable in general, as each item may also come with its own fee set by its vendor, not Costco.

On the bright side, not everything on Costco's website has an individual shipping fee, so you can dodge a stack of extra charges by searching for items that ship at no additional cost. And if you buy $75 or more of goods for two-day shipping, the $3 surcharge is waived. However, keeping you focused is the biggest way that online ordering saves money when buying groceries from Costco.