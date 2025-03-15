How Same Day Delivery Works For Costco Groceries
You don't actually have to walk into a Costco warehouse to stock up on your go-to bulk items, because the retail giant also offers same-day delivery. It's a little different than ordering Costco items for delivery on Instacart, because it requires a membership, unlike using Instacart's app. Not every item is available for same-day delivery, either, but if you're a member and just don't have time to trek to the store and shop in person, there's a strong case to use this benefit to your advantage.
For same-day delivery, you must shop directly on Costco's website. Online, you'll notice an option at the top of the site for same-day delivery. When you click that and enter your zip code, it will take you to a page to shop away for toilet paper or whatever your household needs. Not every zip code is eligible for this shopping option, so keep that in mind. When your online bulk shopping is complete, you'll have the option to choose which two-hour window the delivery person should arrive within. That delivery person will be from Instacart, just like when you order directly off of that app. For that reason, Costco's policy says that prices will be higher than in-store costs to offset the delivery service and fees.
Watch out for two-day delivery and items that aren't available for delivery
As convenient as shopping online for your Costco haul might be, not every item is available for same-day delivery. Availability depends on zip code, and contactless deliveries aren't offered for orders that include prescriptions or alcohol. Even so, not everything is available for same-day delivery, and some items are specifically for two-day delivery. Two-day delivery still isn't bad if you don't need dishwasher pods or avocado oil tonight, but it's not as quick as shopping in person. Luckily, Costco has filters and tabs so that you know what can be delivered today before you reach check out.
Shopping and delivery updates arrive via Instacart, so download the app or check your text messages, even when you shop on Costco's website with these essential shopping hacks. In addition to the slightly higher prices on items, it's ideal to tip the shopper just like any other delivery person. The extra costs might be worth it to save you the time, energy, and gas to travel to the store. And in case it happens to you, here's a possible reason why some Costco online orders randomly show up with bottled water.