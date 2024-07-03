The Possible Reason Costco Added Water Bottles To Your Delivery Order

The dog days of summer are here and Costco shoppers are starting to notice a subtle change in their food delivery orders. Unannounced and unexplained, some Costco online orders have started arriving with some frozen bottles of Costco's Kirkland brand water which are sometimes sealed in a plastic bag. It's difficult to ascertain just how widespread this practice is but customers have noticed them primarily in orders that contain either food items that need to be kept cold or items at risk of melting in the hot summer heat during transportation, such as chocolate.

Frozen water bottles are an excellent substitute for bagged ice in your cooler and always have been, so it's no surprise that the people preparing the delivery orders would reach for a bottle or two to ensure freshness. What is surprising is that this practice veers away from Costco's typical preference for packets of dry ice to keep things cold. Some customers report receiving both dry ice and frozen water bottles together in the same package so it doesn't appear as if the Costco warehouse is running out of dry ice and simply opting for the next best thing. It's not even entirely clear if the practice of using frozen water bottles is sanctioned by the company, though their frequency would suggest it's not against company policy to use them.