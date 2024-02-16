Dark Stores Are The Grocery Markets That You'll Never Step Into

Dark stores are warehouse-style fulfillment centers for online grocery delivery that are closed to shoppers. They stock a myriad of grocery items, and trained workers know exactly where to find them, load them into carts, and deliver them to your address. If that sounds like a kind of futuristic idea, the concept has been around for a while.

A 2019 report by Supermarket News found that while less than 25% of U.S. consumers purchased groceries online in 2018, nearly 40% did by the following year. The U.S. e-grocery sector was booming in 2020 as COVID-19 created a grocery accessibility problem that dark stores stepped up to solve. The online grocery industry saw $90 billion in sales in 2021 alone, according to Invent Analytics. Now, like many of the emergency services established during the pandemic, the surged popularity of dark stores is largely a temporary solution that just sort of stuck around.

Dark stores are a realization of optimized efficiency that'd make Henry Ford roll over in his grave, as well as an innovative option for consumers with mobility-related disabilities or anybody who is consistently short on time (we see you, working parents). From an economic standpoint, businesses don't have to worry about allowing for competitive brand shelving space, maintaining wide aisles, or maintaining visually appealing displays. These warehouse-style setups also facilitate increased accuracy in inventory management and greater order fulfillment capacity, and they also don't require the physical buildings to be located in accessible city centers, all of which saves money.