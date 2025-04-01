Costco Direct Vs Costco Next: The Difference Between Online Discount Programs
Costco has an astoundingly loyal customer base, partially thanks to its required membership program and also because of the extensive roster of promotions and rewards it offers shoppers — and the food court chicken bakes don't hurt either. Whether you're a prospective or new Costco member or you've been a part of the crew for a while, you could be missing out on major savings and convenience if you aren't taking advantage of the Costco Next and the Costco Direct programs. But, if you've never heard of either, we're here to help.
We dove in to get a complete understanding of what exactly the Costco Direct and Costco Next programs entail, what makes them different, and how to use them. But, to access either, you'll first need to start by having a Costco membership. A Gold Star Membership with Costco costs $65 per year, while an Executive Member card costs $130 annually. Understanding the ins and outs of the special rewards like Costco Direct and Next helps you get the most out of your membership and maximize the value of that yearly cost. Which, with the amazing array or frozen Kirkland meals and food court items, wide selection of bulk home supplies, and enormous varieties of just about anything else you can imagine, is well worth it.
What is Costco Next and what perks does it provide for members?
Alongside the gargantuan warehouses that make up the physical storefronts for the Costco brand, members also have the option to shop in a virtual storefront online. But did you know that Costco has another members-only website, too? That would be the Costco Next portal, where Costco membership cardholders can shop directly from certain suppliers. This allows shoppers access to ultra-low prices and special discounts. It puts many of the most popular brands and items that Costco carries in one place, so you can shop from your favorite brands without any extra steps.
To access the Costco Next portal, you can enter via the regular Costco shopping menu tab on the company website or go directly to the Costco Next site. From there, you can browse all different categories and eligible products. You will be prompted to enter your name and Costco membership number before you can get too far into your shopping, so have that handy. You're all set to shop some of the best deals available to Costco members, right from your phone or computer.
What is Costco Direct and how does it differ from Costco Next?
Costco Direct is another membership perk that rewards shoppers for buying multiple items at a time. The way it works is that certain products on the Costco website are marked with red "Costco Direct" tags indicating that an item is eligible for the special membership feature. These tags are mostly on large items like furniture, appliances, homeware, mattresses, and more. The Costco Direct savings come into play when more than one item is purchased at a time, allowing shoppers to take advantage of discounted freight and shipping costs.
It's pretty simple: Buy two items to get $100 off, buy three and get $200 off, buy four and get $300 off, and buy five or more items to get $400 off the entire order. That means you could get a new fancy toilet, flat screen TV, refrigerator, treadmill, and an entire gazebo for your backyard and rack up $400 in savings. A Costco Direct tag also means the item is in the distribution center and can be delivered straight to your door in a timely manner, so you don't need to worry about uncertain and distant delivery dates.
All in all, Costco excels when it comes to offering members ample opportunities to save money on groceries, essentials and more. Programs like Costco Direct that allow members to shop for large ticket items like furniture and appliances in cost-effective bundles means bigger savings on expensive items. Then there's Costco Next, which grants members access to a whole catalog of products at lower costs, directly from suppliers. A Costco membership gets you access to way more than just the front doors, so if these extra programs seem appealing, it may be time to consider getting one for yourself.