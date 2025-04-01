Costco Direct Vs Costco Next: The Difference Between Online Discount Programs

Costco Direct is another membership perk that rewards shoppers for buying multiple items at a time. The way it works is that certain products on the Costco website are marked with red "Costco Direct" tags indicating that an item is eligible for the special membership feature. These tags are mostly on large items like furniture, appliances, homeware, mattresses, and more. The Costco Direct savings come into play when more than one item is purchased at a time, allowing shoppers to take advantage of discounted freight and shipping costs.

It's pretty simple: Buy two items to get $100 off, buy three and get $200 off, buy four and get $300 off, and buy five or more items to get $400 off the entire order. That means you could get a new fancy toilet, flat screen TV, refrigerator, treadmill, and an entire gazebo for your backyard and rack up $400 in savings. A Costco Direct tag also means the item is in the distribution center and can be delivered straight to your door in a timely manner, so you don't need to worry about uncertain and distant delivery dates.

All in all, Costco excels when it comes to offering members ample opportunities to save money on groceries, essentials and more. Programs like Costco Direct that allow members to shop for large ticket items like furniture and appliances in cost-effective bundles means bigger savings on expensive items. Then there's Costco Next, which grants members access to a whole catalog of products at lower costs, directly from suppliers. A Costco membership gets you access to way more than just the front doors, so if these extra programs seem appealing, it may be time to consider getting one for yourself.