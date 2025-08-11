The Best New Crumbl Desserts Of 2025 (So Far)
It's no secret by now that innovation is at the forefront of everything Crumbl does. The now-national chain has exploded since its founding in 2017, and part of the reason for that growth has to be the new, exciting releases customers can always look forward to. Can anything excite a Crumbl fan more than seeing that all-caps "NEW" proclamation next to a flavor on a Sunday menu release?
2025 has brought a lot of excitement to the chain's loyalists, and fortunately, it's not likely to let up anytime soon. We spoke to Crumbl's VP of menu development earlier this year, and she confirmed that more excitement is always on the way, even if she couldn't divulge specifics. Celebrity collabs have brought us the likes of Benson Boone's visually stunning Moonbeam cookie, and we've also seen numerous partnerships with brands like Reese's that have yielded plenty of mouthwatering flavors. We're slightly over the year's halfway mark, and there's already been a tidy sum of releases that have had fans swooning — let's take a look at some of 2025's most popular new flavors so far.
Sea Salt Toffee Skillet Cookie
The week of July 14, 2025 saw a particularly delectable treat making its debut in Crumbl's lineup: the Sea Salt Toffee Skillet Cookie. Crumbl called the cookie "a gooey toffee cookie topped with fresh vanilla bean mousse and drizzles of milk chocolate and caramel, all finished with a crunch of more toffee pieces and some flakey sea salt." We'll always be fans of salty-sweet combinations, and Crumbl's skillet cookies regularly hit the mark (this isn't the only skillet cookie you'll find on this list), so it's not hard to believe that this was well-received by customers.
In fact, reception was so good that Crumbl made an Instagram post the week of its release with the caption: "'you look happier' thanks, I read the reviews for sea salt toffee skillet cookie." The vast majority of comments on the post rave about the new flavor, with multiple people calling it one of the chain's best releases or naming it their new favorite flavor.
Even the beta tester edition of the cookie (which presumably doesn't represent the skillet cookie's final recipe) received outrageously positive comments, especially for the rich, buttery flavor of the cookie base. Given that some customers have given it an easy 10/10, it's one you shouldn't miss the next time it inevitably makes the weekly lineup.
Peanut Butter Cup Skillet Cookie ft. Reese's
Yep, another skillet cookie is getting recognition on this "best-of" list, and for good reason — the Peanut Butter Cup Skillet Cookie ft. Reese's debuted toward the end of June to thunderous applause. That comes as no surprise, and the flavor only represents one of a few Crumbl desserts featuring Reese's that we've seen released this year (and yes, another makes an appearance further down).
This cookie, self-described by Crumbl as "a peanut butter cookie topped with Peanut Butter Cup mousse, drizzled with melted milk chocolate, and topped with more Peanut Butter Cup pieces," sounds delectable from the get-go — and it seems to have lived up to its description. Reddit users have given it high acclaim for its flavors, but a feature that seems to have unexpectedly surprised fans is the cookie's contrasting temperatures. The skillet cookie base was warm, while the peanut butter mousse on top was served cold.
One user even said that, in their opinion, this cookie is among Crumbl's five best releases — high praise considering the plethora of flavors the chain has formulated over the years. If you're a fan of peanut butter (especially the treats Reese's serves up), this is a must-have when it reappears on the menu.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake
The last week of July 2025 saw Crumbl releasing yet another chocolate peanut butter concoction — this time, it was a Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake. Though this release didn't have the Reese's brand attached to it, we think it's reasonable to assume its creation was due at least in part to the collaborations with Reese's that had already seen massive success with Crumbl's customer base. According to the brand's Instagram, this delectable dessert was "a peanut butter cheesecake baked on a cookies & cream crust, topped with a chocolate ganache, a dollop of whipped cream, and chopped chocolate peanut butter cups."
A commenter on another post dedicated to the dessert said that it's the reason they're now a customer of the chain, and it's also received praise for being dense and plenty flavorful. Now, we can't ignore the handful of negative comments we've seen — some customers complained that their cheesecake tasted like coffee, and others decried it for not having a strong enough peanut butter flavor — but reception generally looked to be positive. Regardless, this seemed like a promising first attempt at a peanut butter cheesecake by the brand, and we're certainly excited to try it should it return to the lineup.
Turtle Cheesecake
Of course, another cheesecake had to make our list: Turtle Cheesecake, which entered the Crumbl-verse in early March. It was a concoction sure to attract the attention of turtle lovers, as well as those new to the rich flavor profile. Crumbl announced the new offering in an Instagram post as being "a velvety cheesecake baked on a rich cookies & cream crust, dripping with golden caramel, luscious ganache, and a sprinkle of crunchy pecan pieces."
Followers of the company praised the dessert on Instagram, though it's received mixed opinions on Reddit. We have to mention that the negative feedback seems to be largely because of how individual establishments have made the cookie. It appears that one location made its cheesecake base way too sour, and another customer received a cheesecake that lacked any caramel, rendering it a pretty disappointing product. Those who got it as intended had good things to report, giving it a 10/10 score and even putting it in their top five of all Crumbl's flavors.
Peanut Butter Cup Brownie ft. Reese's
The final peanut butter/chocolate dessert we'll feature comes from another Crumbl collaboration with the Reese's brand, this time in a slightly more chocolatey format: Peanut Butter Cup Brownie ft. Reese's. This cookie was released in June 2025 and announced on Instagram in a fitting campground-set, Father's Day-themed promo, promising "a gooey brownie topped with velvety peanut butter mousse, a drizzle of chocolate, and REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups."
Of course, it sounds delicious to anyone who loves the classic peanut butter and chocolate flavor combo, and fortunately for fans, this dessert definitely seemed up to snuff. Fans vocally adored the flavor, with some on Reddit saying it's well worth the high calorie count. Dissenters typically found that the brownie base was too dense, and some didn't like the chocolate chunks studded throughout. To us, those points just sound like pros — if you're of the same opinion, try at least a bite or two the next time it comes to stores.
Biscoff Cheesecake
Even if the only encounters you've ever had with Biscoff cookies have occurred tens of thousands of feet in the air, the popular airplane snack is a beloved treat that deserves more widespread presence in dessert offerings. Fortunately for fans of the cookie who also happen to be Crumbl customers, the week of July 7 marked a particularly exciting release in the form of Biscoff Cheesecake.
It hardly needs introduction, but the chain's Instagram promo still promised a doozy of a dessert: "A luscious cheesecake bursting with warm spices and crunchy Biscoff® cookie pieces, baked on a buttery Biscoff® cookie crust, then topped with a sprinkle of crushed Biscoff® cookies, a glossy pool of melted Biscoff® cookie butter, and fresh whipped cream." Needless to say, fans couldn't wait to try the cheesecake, and even self-proclaimed picky customers said that it surpassed expectations.
Though some commenters on Reddit said it had a slight pumpkin flavor, they didn't say this was a bad thing, and opinions about the dessert seemed pretty universally positive. Dissenters suggest their location may not have made the dessert right, with one Reddit user in particular saying, "I love their cheesecakes typically but my biscoff cheesecake tasted just like sour cream or yogurt with no other flavor. I think it was made wrong."
Khloé's Cookie's & Cream Skillet Cookie
Early April 2025 brought Crumbl customers a lineup of collabs with the Kardashian-Jenner family, and among the most beloved of those desserts was Khloé Kardashian's namesake. Kloé's Cookies & Cream Skillet Cookie was a sumptuous delight, and when the chain announced the week's flavors on Instagram, it called the cookie "a gooey dark chocolate cookie loaded with cookies & cream pieces, crowned with scoops of fresh vanilla bean cookies & cream mousse, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate ganache." It certainly sounds hard to resist, and for many consumers, that idea proved correct.
Crumbl featured the skillet cookie in a separate post later that week, and commenters had nothing but positive things to say about it. Reddit users seemed to agree, and some felt the need to say that they loved the cookie regardless of it being attached to a Kardashian name. Quite a few rejoiced when the cookie reappeared at the end of June (Khloé's birthday week). One Reddit user said this entry beat out another recent release with a similar flavor profile, the Mallow Sandwich Cookie ft. Oreo. It sounds like a great cookies and cream concoction that we hope to see drop regularly.
Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
Last but certainly not least, lemon blueberry is an obvious flavor profile for summer — which perhaps makes it a little surprising that Crumbl's Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake debuted in February. But we get it, citrus season was in full swing. Regardless, the Instagram post announcing the release promised an instant classic: "A lemon cheesecake marbled with blueberry swirls, baked over a buttery graham cracker crust, then topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a tangy lemon slice."
The fruity dessert was lauded by customers for being one of the best Crumbl desserts yet, with more than one person saying they were hard-pressed not to buy entire boxes of this cheesecake alone. It generally got good praise for being tangy and lemony, and though some customers complained that theirs tasted too much like cream cheese, we're going to assume that's a location-based problem. In any case, it's not too late for the cheesecake to make a reappearance before summer ends — perhaps an encore is in order?
Methodology
To compile this list, we posted a Reddit thread asking Crumbl fans for their favorite new releases of 2025 thus far. Many of the responses we got made it onto this list, but those opinions also had to be backed by general consensus — to gauge this, we checked customer opinions on forums like Reddit, as well as Crumbl-centric blogs and social media accounts. The cookies had to generally be positively received. Though no dessert is universally loved (especially considering how Crumbl has such a wide customer base), these tended to be popular among fans of the chain.