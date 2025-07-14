Crumbl's Lineup This Week Introduces A New Skillet Cookie For Toffee Lovers

Crumbl is heating things up (literally) for the week of July 14 with a decadent new release that's served warm: the Sea Salt Toffee Skillet Cookie. Known for its ever-changing weekly menu and dessert-inspired cookie drops, Crumbl is tapping into classic comfort flavors this time, rolling out a rich, toffee-packed cookie that mimics the experience of digging into a cast iron skillet dessert — minus the skillet. As usual, the weekly lineup also features a variety of returning favorites including tangy, frosted, and cinnamon-swirled options, but it's the new flavor that's getting early attention from Crumbl fans and snack reviewers alike.

Rich and familiar in flavor, the Sea Salt Toffee Skillet Cookie hits all the notes of an indulgent end-of-meal treat. With its mix of gooey, warm cookie topped, fresh vanilla bean mousse, drizzles of milk chocolate and caramel, and crunchy toffee topping, this new cookie arrives just in time for peak summer cravings. The entire Crumbl lineup rotates out every Monday, so this treat is only available for a limited time.