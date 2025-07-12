The Smart Business Strategy That Keeps Crumbl Customers Coming Back

Have you ever wondered how Crumbl has a seemingly endless arsenal of cookie flavors, yet only releases a couple of new ones per year? It's because they maintain a secret stash of about 170 Crumbl recipes that rotate through stores in what feels like random ins and outs. But in reality, it's all part of a clever business strategy that keeps customers returning again and again. The approach is built around customer devotion to favorite cookies, as well as the scarcity and novelty of never knowing which of those coveted flavors are going to pop up in stores.

Each week, customers await the revelation of which eight cookie flavors (previously six) will be available, announced on TikTok and Instagram — which is in itself another genius marketing move by the company. Cookies of the week typically include two reliable staples plus six surprises. Knowing that it could be months before that luscious maple cinnamon roll cookie or snickerdoodle cupcake cookie returns, it's a race to snag one before they slip back into mysterious Crumbl vaults. In this case, FOMO, the dreaded "fear of missing out," is a subtle force driving folks to consistently visit stores.

It also fuels constant online conversations and contributor videos in which customers enthusiastically consume prized cookies. As co-founders Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley shared with The Wall Street Journal, 30-plus social media wizards keep the momentum going for about 10.5 million followers on TikTok alone, plus more than 6 million on Instagram. Visual appeal is a core component, and the company encourages interactive participation by customers.