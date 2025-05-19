Crumbl's New Cookie This Week Is For Reese's Lovers

Arguably, the best part about Mondays is the drop of the weekly Crumbl cookie and cake lineup. Why else would anyone be so excited to start the week? Crumbl is notorious for changing its cookie lineup fairly frequently, and this week is no different, with a brand new cookie joining the fold. For the week of May 19-24, customers can order the Confetti Cake, Tres Leches Cake, Banana Cream Pie cookie, Chocolate Crumb (ft. OREO) cookie, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookie, Lemon Cheesecake cookie, and the new Chocolate Reese's Pieces cookie.

Crumbl's Chocolate Reese's Pieces cookies are made with a chocolate cookie base mixed with handfuls of Reese's Pieces. The cookie is going for the standard $4.49, though it's also available in the mini size as part of a mini pack. Earlier this month, fans were excited about the return of Crumbl's family-sized tres leche cake, and while the Chocolate Reese's Pieces cookie may be new, this isn't the first time Crumbl has collaborated with the beloved peanut butter candy brand for a mouthwatering cookie.