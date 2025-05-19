Crumbl's New Cookie This Week Is For Reese's Lovers
Arguably, the best part about Mondays is the drop of the weekly Crumbl cookie and cake lineup. Why else would anyone be so excited to start the week? Crumbl is notorious for changing its cookie lineup fairly frequently, and this week is no different, with a brand new cookie joining the fold. For the week of May 19-24, customers can order the Confetti Cake, Tres Leches Cake, Banana Cream Pie cookie, Chocolate Crumb (ft. OREO) cookie, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookie, Lemon Cheesecake cookie, and the new Chocolate Reese's Pieces cookie.
Crumbl's Chocolate Reese's Pieces cookies are made with a chocolate cookie base mixed with handfuls of Reese's Pieces. The cookie is going for the standard $4.49, though it's also available in the mini size as part of a mini pack. Earlier this month, fans were excited about the return of Crumbl's family-sized tres leche cake, and while the Chocolate Reese's Pieces cookie may be new, this isn't the first time Crumbl has collaborated with the beloved peanut butter candy brand for a mouthwatering cookie.
Crumbl's Chocolate Reese's Pieces cookie marks the return of peanut butter
Over the last few years, Crumbl's Peanut Butter Ft. Reese's Pieces cookies (different from the cookie released this week) have infrequently popped up on store menus. Though these treats were also made with actual Reese's Pieces, the cookies had a vanilla base, not a chocolate one. Crumbl also released a Peanut Butter Cup ft. Reese's cookie at one point, which featured a peanut butter cookie full of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups topped with more peanut butter, then garnished with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. In 2022, there was the Chocolate ft. Reese's PUFFS cookie, and just last year, there was the Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie cookie featuring real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
When it comes to this month's iteration, fans are both excited for the new chocolatey Reese's Pieces flavor and disappointed that the lineup isn't more varied. "I feel like they keep doing the same cookies every week," said one unenthused fan on Instagram, while another customer on the same post commented, "I'M DROOLING GIMME THESE COOKIES." A review of the cookie on Crumbl's website from one customer said, "classic, an amazing taste," while another excited fan on Instagram concluded that they'd "treat [themself] with these goodies." The Chocolate Reese's Pieces cookie is only available for a limited time, so if the combination of chocolate and peanut butter sounds up your alley, it's probably worth a shot.