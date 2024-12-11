Crumbl's New Peanut Butter Dessert Stars A Popular Candy Brand

Ovens are working 'round the clock, windows are steaming with the warmth of visitors, and holiday music is beginning to infect grocery store playlists, which can only mean one thing: It's pie season, everyone! Well, it can mean many things, but we're mostly excited about the pie. One company that's rising right up to the pie-ccasion is Crumbl, the fresh-baked-cookie-company-turned-viral-dessert-sensation that is now the creator of many non-cookie desserts. According to @snackolator, an Instagram influencer who always has their finger on the pulse of upcoming snack drops, Crumbl is currently testing four new flavors to release nationwide — and one of them is a Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.

Are there any two words that sound as beautiful when you combine them as "chocolate" and "peanut butter?" We don't think so. This isn't Crumbl's first foray into the rich world of peanut butter. The company test-released a Peanut Butter Bar earlier this year and offered a different version of the Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie last year. Its previous version featured a chocolate base and didn't have a whipped cream topping. But this year's iteration of Crumbl's Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie stars Reese's Peanut Butter Cups sprinkled atop a creamy peanut butter filling surrounded by whipped cream. And all of this sweet and salty goodness is housed in a cookies and cream crust.