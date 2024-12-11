Crumbl's New Peanut Butter Dessert Stars A Popular Candy Brand
Ovens are working 'round the clock, windows are steaming with the warmth of visitors, and holiday music is beginning to infect grocery store playlists, which can only mean one thing: It's pie season, everyone! Well, it can mean many things, but we're mostly excited about the pie. One company that's rising right up to the pie-ccasion is Crumbl, the fresh-baked-cookie-company-turned-viral-dessert-sensation that is now the creator of many non-cookie desserts. According to @snackolator, an Instagram influencer who always has their finger on the pulse of upcoming snack drops, Crumbl is currently testing four new flavors to release nationwide — and one of them is a Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.
Are there any two words that sound as beautiful when you combine them as "chocolate" and "peanut butter?" We don't think so. This isn't Crumbl's first foray into the rich world of peanut butter. The company test-released a Peanut Butter Bar earlier this year and offered a different version of the Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie last year. Its previous version featured a chocolate base and didn't have a whipped cream topping. But this year's iteration of Crumbl's Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie stars Reese's Peanut Butter Cups sprinkled atop a creamy peanut butter filling surrounded by whipped cream. And all of this sweet and salty goodness is housed in a cookies and cream crust.
Get your Crumbl and Reese's fill at the same time
If reading about Reese's Peanut Butter Cup crumbles housed in a fortress of whipped cream has gotten your sweet tooth pulsating, there might be a temporary solution to satiate your Crumble-Reese's craving. Crumbl, originally known for its diverse and clever cookie concoctions, currently has a Peanut Butter Cup Cookie at participating locations. While this cookie doesn't come with the literal depth and flavor of a cookies and cream pie crust, it does feature melted peanut butter chips and is sprinkled with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. According to Crumbl fanatics in the reviews, this extra-loaded Peanut Butter Cup Cookie is so good that it's tear-inducing.
Along with the Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, @snackolator stated that Crumbl is testing a Triple Berry Shortcake, a Hazelnut Cheesecake, and a Scotcharoo — a peanut butter-packed cookie with butterscotch and semi-sweet chocolate chips baked inside. If you're set on trying one or all of these upcoming dessert drops, there's only one way to find out where Crumbl is testing these flavors, and it's through the Crumbl app. There is a "Testing Desserts Only" menu option to let you see where you can get a preview taste. If the desserts do well during their testing period, then they'll graduate to a nationwide release in January or February for all to try.