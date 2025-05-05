Crumbl's Family-Sized Desserts Are Making A Comeback This Spring

It's not only the beginning of a new month, but the start of a new week — which means Crumbl is online bright and early to announce new cookies and desserts. The bright-pink brand is starting the month of May with a bang, announcing a lineup of sweets including the Raspberry Cheesecake Cookie, Pink Velvet Cake Cookie, Lemon Cupcake Cookie, Double Fudge Brownie Cookie, Cookies and Cream Milkshake Cookie (featuring mini Oreos), and Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie. Besides the six palm-sized cookies, Crumbl also revealed the return of the family-sized Tres Leches Cake.

We've already discovered that Crumbl desserts live up to the hype of the cookies and the Tres Leches Cake seems to be the start of a reintroduction of Crumbl's family-sized desserts. The cake is made of a traditional vanilla cake base coated in a tres leches sauce that leaves it oozing with flavor. It's adorned with whipped cream and cinnamon, and according to the Crumbl website, can be purchased "all month long." The return of the Tres Leches Cake is supposedly in honor of Cinco de Mayo and will roll out at all Crumbl locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico on May 5, 2025.