Crumbl's Family-Sized Desserts Are Making A Comeback This Spring
It's not only the beginning of a new month, but the start of a new week — which means Crumbl is online bright and early to announce new cookies and desserts. The bright-pink brand is starting the month of May with a bang, announcing a lineup of sweets including the Raspberry Cheesecake Cookie, Pink Velvet Cake Cookie, Lemon Cupcake Cookie, Double Fudge Brownie Cookie, Cookies and Cream Milkshake Cookie (featuring mini Oreos), and Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie. Besides the six palm-sized cookies, Crumbl also revealed the return of the family-sized Tres Leches Cake.
We've already discovered that Crumbl desserts live up to the hype of the cookies and the Tres Leches Cake seems to be the start of a reintroduction of Crumbl's family-sized desserts. The cake is made of a traditional vanilla cake base coated in a tres leches sauce that leaves it oozing with flavor. It's adorned with whipped cream and cinnamon, and according to the Crumbl website, can be purchased "all month long." The return of the Tres Leches Cake is supposedly in honor of Cinco de Mayo and will roll out at all Crumbl locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico on May 5, 2025.
Crumbl's Tres Leches Cake returns
This isn't the first time Crumbl fans will have spotted the non-cookie dessert, since the Tres Leches Cake technically debuted in February of 2024. The giant tres leches was tested at select Crumbl locations for a time before being released to the general public and was met with a mixed reaction from customers. One Reddit user referred to the cake as "things we 100% don't need," while another Redditor said the cake tasted "really good and really really sweet as is the Crumbl way." The family-sized Crumbl dessert is the equivalent of six tres leches cakes, according to an employee on Reddit who also stated that the big cakes are a "pain" to make.
The Tres Leches Cake isn't Crumbl's only venture serving larger desserts. In June 2024, Crumbl released a limited-edition family-sized Toffee Cake for Father's Day and three months later announced the Lemon Blackberry Cake, though fans weren't too excited about that week's menu. In September 2024, Crumbl also released the Confetti Celebration Cake for a limited time. The re-release of Crumbl's Tres Leches Cake is speculated to be the beginning of a return to the family-sized cake offerings, though we'll just have to wait and see which way the cookie crumbles.