Crumbl Is Dropping Yet Another New Reese's Treat In This Week's Bold Lineup
One piece of news you can always count on is Crumbl's weekly menu lineup of rotating cookies and other desserts. However, this week feels a little different. There's a palpable excitement surrounding the newly unveiled desserts — a stark contrast to what some fans considered less inspiring options in recent weeks — partly because there's another new Reese's treat to indulge in. This time around, peanut butter fans can grab the dessert chain's new Peanut Butter Cup Brownie featuring Reese's.
As with all of Crumbl's rotating flavors, the new treat will only be available for a limited time — during the week of June 9 through June 14 — so peanut butter lovers might want to grab it while they can. The chocolate brownie features a topping of peanut butter mousse, chocolate drizzle, and pieces of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. The brownie's texture is reportedly soft compared to chewy or crunchy varieties of the dessert, with a nice balance of chocolate and peanut butter.
More new treats from Crumbl this week
The new Peanut Butter Brownie made with Reese's Cups is arguably the standout item on this week's Crumbl menu, but there are other options that make it an exciting lineup. Perhaps the next unique option is its French Toast Cookie, which is a buttery cookie with cinnamon, syrup, buttercream, and powdered sugar. Then there's the S'mores Cookie, which makes sense right at the start of summer. Other options include its Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie, Churro Cake, Raspberry Lemonade Cookie if you prefer a fruity dessert, and a Dirt Cake Cookie that seems fit for the kiddos in your life.
As delicious as the new peanut butter brownie sounds, it's certainly not the company's first foray into Reese's treats. Back in May, Crumbl launched its Chocolate Reese's Pieces Cookie, made with Reese's Pieces instead of Reese's Cups. The brand also had a Peanut Butter with Reese's Pieces Cookie in 2024. And if you don't live near a Crumbl, you can always make our chocolate peanut butter cheesecake bars instead.