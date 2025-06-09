Crumbl Is Dropping Yet Another New Reese's Treat In This Week's Bold Lineup

One piece of news you can always count on is Crumbl's weekly menu lineup of rotating cookies and other desserts. However, this week feels a little different. There's a palpable excitement surrounding the newly unveiled desserts — a stark contrast to what some fans considered less inspiring options in recent weeks — partly because there's another new Reese's treat to indulge in. This time around, peanut butter fans can grab the dessert chain's new Peanut Butter Cup Brownie featuring Reese's.

As with all of Crumbl's rotating flavors, the new treat will only be available for a limited time — during the week of June 9 through June 14 — so peanut butter lovers might want to grab it while they can. The chocolate brownie features a topping of peanut butter mousse, chocolate drizzle, and pieces of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. The brownie's texture is reportedly soft compared to chewy or crunchy varieties of the dessert, with a nice balance of chocolate and peanut butter.