Crumbl Adds Another New Reese's Treat To Its Lineup For The 3rd Time In A Month

Crumbl often makes us audibly gasp with its weekly cookie drops; the chain is well-known for coming up with some of the most unique cookie flavors of all time. But what makes its cookies even more enticing are the occasional collabs with popular snack brands. From June 16 to June 21, 2025, you'll find another Reese's-themed cookie in Crumbl's weekly lineup — and it's the third one in a month.

We first reported in late May that Crumbl added a cookie for Reese's lovers — the delectable Chocolate Reese's Pieces Cookie. Then came another surprising drop in mid-June, when yet another Reese's treat dropped in the week's bold lineup: the Peanut Butter Cup Brownie made with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. And now, we're getting a Peanut Butter Cup Skillet Cookie featuring Reese's.

This peanut butter cookie comes topped with a mousse made from Reese's iconic Peanut Butter Cups, chocolate drizzle, and then some extra Cups pieces for good measure, because why not? The cookie comes served warm and has a gooey texture. On Crumbl's website, one person pointedly called it "the Holy Grail of all cookies," adding, "The Crumbl Angels sang to me as I took a bite of this piece of heaven."