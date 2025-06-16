Crumbl Adds Another New Reese's Treat To Its Lineup For The 3rd Time In A Month
Crumbl often makes us audibly gasp with its weekly cookie drops; the chain is well-known for coming up with some of the most unique cookie flavors of all time. But what makes its cookies even more enticing are the occasional collabs with popular snack brands. From June 16 to June 21, 2025, you'll find another Reese's-themed cookie in Crumbl's weekly lineup — and it's the third one in a month.
We first reported in late May that Crumbl added a cookie for Reese's lovers — the delectable Chocolate Reese's Pieces Cookie. Then came another surprising drop in mid-June, when yet another Reese's treat dropped in the week's bold lineup: the Peanut Butter Cup Brownie made with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. And now, we're getting a Peanut Butter Cup Skillet Cookie featuring Reese's.
This peanut butter cookie comes topped with a mousse made from Reese's iconic Peanut Butter Cups, chocolate drizzle, and then some extra Cups pieces for good measure, because why not? The cookie comes served warm and has a gooey texture. On Crumbl's website, one person pointedly called it "the Holy Grail of all cookies," adding, "The Crumbl Angels sang to me as I took a bite of this piece of heaven."
This week's cookie lineup also features a collab with another popular brand
Aside from teaming up with Reese's to create the Skillet cookie, Crumbl has also partnered with Heath to create the Chocolate Toffee Cake Cookie. It's topped with whipped cream, drizzled with caramel, and, of course, includes chunks of the beloved Heath toffees. Both candy brands, Reese's and Heath, come from under the same umbrella — they're owned by Hersheyland, alongside many other popular brands that have also featured in Crumbl cookies in the past, such as KitKat and Cadbury.
The other cookies in this week's lineup include the Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie with three kinds of chocolate chips (semi-sweet, white chocolate, and milk chocolate), the Cinnamon Roll Cookie, the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie (for those who love big choco chunks instead of dainty little chips), and the Wedding Cake Cookie, which blends the flavors of vanilla, raspberry, and cream cheese. For the non-cookie dessert, you'll find the Berry Trifle Cake Cup, which layers vanilla cake, pudding, and jam inside a cup.