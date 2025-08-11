We Tried Jim Beam's $250 Lineage Batch #2 Bourbon To See If It's Worth The Price

Jim Beam is one of the best-selling bourbons in America. Generations of whiskey fans have enjoyed the historic Kentucky bourbon's sweet honey flavors over the years, including Sean Connery, Mila Kunis, and singer Barns Courtney. Still, the whiskey isn't the only favorite spirit of celebrities. My grandmother was one of the brand's biggest fans, sipping a Beam and Coke nightly.

In addition to its core expressions, such as grandma's favorite White Label Jim Beam, the company also specializes in premium, small-batch selections. In mid-2025, Jim Beam announced the release of Lineage Batch #2, a small-batch Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey from seventh and eighth generation Jim Beam family members, Fred and Freddie Noe. Frederick Booker Noe was a sixth-generation Beam family member. He believed in the importance of crafting small-batch bourbons as it ensured consistency in the products.

Booker Noe is credited with the creation of Knob Creek, Basil Hayden, and Baker's small-batch bourbons. His son and grandson are following in his footsteps with Lineage. Batch #2 is Jim Beam's second Lineage offering. Jim Beam released the first Lineage in late 2020. I acquired a sample from the distillery of the newly released, premium Batch #2 bourbon to see if it is worth adding to your bar cart. As a Certified Sommelier and long-time bourbon fan, I utilized my training and spirits expertise to assess its quality and character.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.