9 Fresh Market Brand Coffees, Ranked
Coffee prices continue to increase. In June 2025, it was reported that roasted coffee has seen almost a 13% price hike since the same time a year earlier. Instant coffee is up around 16%. And the average price per pound of ground coffee is coming in at over $8, which is $1 more than it was in January. With new tariffs threatening to hit soon and inclement weather that could also affect the cost, these price hikes don't seem to have an end in sight.
It's expensive to experiment with a new flavor that may flop, so it's best to get good tips from reliable sources. For instance, there are some great brew pods at Walmart and some tasty Aldi brand grinds that might surprise you. But what about The Fresh Market?
The Fresh Market coffee averages around $12-$13 a ground bag, which isn't bad for an upper-scale blend. But is that what The Fresh Market is selling? Grabbing a cart full of bags that seemed to cover the spectrum of flavors, I put these coffees to the test. I went looking for a full body that tasted worthy of the premium price. Brewed from my home drip machine, I sought out something that would make me happy to have every day. And after trying a good amount, I'm here to tell you the best and the worst.
9. Brown Sugar Blend
Brown sugar is new to me as far as a flavored blend in coffee, so I immediately snatched this option up over the other usual flavors like vanilla. Labeled as having hints of flaky pastry in its rich and malty notes, I wasn't exactly sure what to expect from this brew. And the subdued aroma from the bag and freshly brewed pot gives no indication of pinpointing the flavor. The only thing to do is sip.
While buttery richness is the flavor leader at the forefront and end of this taste, a peppery note is evident and surprising. The malty aspect offers a softness to the well-rounded body but still encases a hint of pepper. For a light roast, this is pleasantly full overall but misses the namesake ingredient almost entirely.
There are no notes of sweetness, which I feel there most definitely should be. And the richness isn't from brown sugar either, but more toward the maltiness. With the addition of the odd peppery note, I recommend passing on this one. It doesn't deliver what it promises and offers things I find unwanted.
8. French Roast
I have found in my experience with coffee that French roast generally sits firmly on the good or bad side of things. While this roast should be dark, it can easily slip over the edge into a chewy, clingy abyss. And while dark coffees are generally a bit more bitter and acidic, French roast is one that is supposed to fall into a category that offers less of these traits. But too often it tends to lend more.
While this particular brand claims to offer notes of chocolate and smoke, the smokey carbon is the only aroma to really emanate from this freshly brewed pot. It is also very apparent in the taste, making it the primary focus of the profile. The full body is tart and sharp on the back of the tongue, and the carbon slowly turns bitter.
While I do not enjoy this specific selection, I will say that it has a clean aftertaste that does not linger. And although dense and dark, the body maintains a balance of flavors. They're just not the flavors I prefer in a French roast.
7. Jamaican Blue Mountain Blend
If you weren't aware, Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee is something of a luxury in the coffee world. It takes a much longer time to fruit, is grown in a very small and specific mountain region in Jamaica, and only produces a small amount of coffee every year. So, it is a highly sought-after, generally pricier coffee due to its unique flavor of nuts and fruit and low bitterness level.
The Fresh Market blend is a medium roast that offers a clean, rich, nutty aroma straight from the bag. The nuttiness of the coffee is what carries the flavor and offers the density provided. It is heavy on the back of the palate with a slight juiciness that is quick to leave. There is no bitterness as promised, although there seems to be a lack of depth as well. For a medium roast, this has an unusual watery effect. Although the aftertaste is strong on the tongue — blunt and dark.
Personally, I prefer something with a little more body than this blend has to offer. While it does hit the expected notes, it hits them hard and in a somewhat unbalanced manner.
6. Italian Roast
The Italian style of roasting coffee beans takes beans to a level where they generate a second crack and allow the inner oils to come through, offering a darker, more flavorful coffee. It is generally saved specifically for espresso but can yield a great pot of dark roast coffee if the quality of the beans and roasting method are up to par.
The Fresh Market promises that its Italian roast will deliver pepper and smoke in a full body, and the initial aroma backs up that claim with a dark, smokey scent that is heavy and clings to the air. Once brewed, the smokiness turns to more of a carbon aesthetic, and the scent mellows.
The first taste is peppery to the tip of the tongue and mouth, and it lingers there long after the sip has cleared the throat. This is a very savory and spicy brew with a carbon note that comes in strong on the back. It clings to the cheeks but removes itself cleanly from the palate.
While well-balanced, this seems to be structured for espresso proper. I do not feel more than a cup, if that, would be easy to drink. The density calls for a specific occasion and suitable pairings of milk and sugar. However, if I were looking for a proper espresso blend, this would be a wonderful option to use.
5. Sunrise Blend
The Sunrise Blend from The Fresh Market is supposed to be crisp, citrusy, and clean, and have a subtle sweetness. The aroma is indeed light, and you have to get very close to catch a scent of this coffee. But when you do, that crispiness and sweetness subtly waft from the grounds and make it seem enticing.
As far as color goes, it does look like a lighter roast. And upon tasting it, there is a thinness to the brew, but exactly as one should expect in a lighter roast. It gives a full mouthfeel and glides cleanly across the tongue with a subtle earthiness that is slightly robust. The tartness of citrus is there, but nothing that pinpoints to orange, lemon, or lime exactly. And it is in this tartness that the sweetness appears.
This blend offers a nice weight on the tongue for a light roast, and while the overall finish does lean toward clean, there is an aftertaste that lingers on the palate and is almost chewy. I feel this makes it a bit of a heavier light roast than some might expect. But as far as a breakfast blend coffee, I think this will fulfill most needs.
4. Signature Blend
I always enjoy tasting a brand's signature blend. It generally means that care and craftsmanship have gone into the creation, and you really can get an understanding of the brand aesthetic. This signature blend promises a delicate sweetness that also has earthy and nutty notes. And while the nutty notes are not immediately apparent in the aroma from the bag, a dark, sweet cocoa seems to be. However, the brew itself loses those aromatic notes and seems to sit rather flatly in scent.
There is a rich, chewy nut flavor that is immediately apparent on the first taste. It sits heavy on the front of the tongue and comes in with blunt punches to the throat. There is a smokiness that becomes apparent in the aftertaste and something slightly astringent that brushes the edges of the tongue.
I find no hints of sweetness, and instead of earthy, this blend seems to lean more toward a savory profile. There is something here I would normally liken to a dark roast. And while it is by no means unpleasant, it is unexpected and far from the delicateness the label speaks of. I do enjoy the flavor, but would have preferred more indication of what that would be. The Fresh Market seems serious about its coffee and takes care in its private label, but a reworking of the description of this coffee needs to be done. If one knows what they're getting into, I feel they would find this choice solid.
3. Costa Rican
Fun fact: it is actually illegal to produce Costa Rican coffee that is not 100% Arabica. Costa Ricans are very proud of their coffee and the land that produces such special beans. The weather creates a slow-growing climate, and the volcanic soil lends a special flavor to the beans that can be tasted in the quality of the coffee.
The Fresh Market touts that its medium roast brew will be bright and nutty, including notes of honey. And the aroma that wafts strongly from the bag is one that is intense, dense, and savory, seeming to promise a cup of something special.
There is a light brightness about the mouthfeel; even with its complexity, it caresses the palate softly. The brew is smooth and clean, leaving only hints of sweetness in the aftertaste. Its richness is never too heavy, although it wouldn't hurt to go a little heavier, as there is a hint of wateriness that brings it down in ranking. But overall, this is a lovely brew for a good cup of coffee any time of the day. With a well-balanced and expertly structured body, this is a delightful medium roast blend.
2. Café Cinnamon
I always get one or two flavored coffees to try when doing a brand review. While I am not the biggest fan, I know of many people who are. I have to say that I was pleased that The Fresh Market, while having options like strawberry shortcake and clementine, also offered flavors like this one — Café Cinnamon — which I feel is more of a spice than a flavor.
The aroma of this coffee is spicy and strong creating a playful cloud of cinnamon throughout my kitchen and surrounding rooms. Even the vapors that waft up from the warm cup carry the smell cinnamon and invigorate the senses. And the actual taste is no disappointment as just beyond the roast of the coffee, the powdery aesthetic of cinnamon is indeed found.
This is a rich brew for a light roast and carries a full, bold body. The cinnamon, despite making its presence known in every facet, is subtle on the palate in a pleasing way. It warms the tongue with spice but doesn't overpower with flavor. This is very easy to drink black, but could be dressed up with cream and sugar to delight everyone enjoying a cup from this pot. While this is good enough and subdued enough in flavor profile to drink on a daily basis, I still prefer my coffee to be non-spiced. However, I will be purchasing more of this the next time I venture to The Fresh Market.
1. Colombian
Colombian coffee is known for its citrus-like aesthetics, so it can tend to be a bit acidic. The Fresh Market Colombian coffee is said to have tropical fruit flavors but also notes of cocoa and caramel. So, while a dark roast, there are many opportunities for bright and rich flavors to come through.
While the scents from the bag speak to the cocoa notes, the aroma of the brewed grind is sweet and fruity. A smokiness sits gently on the tongue upon sipping as a vibrant juiciness cascades around the palate. There is a bold complexity that delivers cocoa, sharp tropical fruit notes, and a slight sweetness on the end. And the acidity level draws no unwanted attention.
This coffee isn't just a morning jolt or afternoon rush; it is an experience. For all the flavors this coffee offers, the structure is expertly mastered offering a flavorful symphony with every sip. While on the edge of decadent, and seemingly indulgent to have on a daily basis, the taste demands the attention. And it deserves it. This is a beautiful brew that will spoil you if you let it. And wouldn't that be the best way to start every day?
Methodology
From light to dark and then on to flavored, I tasted each of these coffees with care. I gave adequate time to clean my palate between brews. Each cup was tasted promptly after brewing and kept black to seek out all the flavors. And each was brewed in a regular drip coffee maker.
I was specifically looking for something with a full body, great taste, and low on the bitterness scale that I would enjoy daily and was worth the price. I was surprised by the overall quality of The Fresh Market coffee options. They all tasted like a premium roast, even if I didn't care for the specific flavors offered. So, as far as price goes, I think these are definitely worth the cost.
As far as fulfilling all the wants on my list, I would stick to the top-ranked ones. However, I also feel safe in recommending some experimentation with these coffees. There are many flavors that can be ground in the store and are priced per pound. It would be easy to get a small amount, so no money or grinds are wasted.
The Colombian coffee is delicious and something I will be getting again. I would even go out of my way to purchase this brew, and most likely will, as colder months come my way. I feel it will be even more of a treat with a chill in the air.