9 Fresh Market Brand Coffees, Ranked

Coffee prices continue to increase. In June 2025, it was reported that roasted coffee has seen almost a 13% price hike since the same time a year earlier. Instant coffee is up around 16%. And the average price per pound of ground coffee is coming in at over $8, which is $1 more than it was in January. With new tariffs threatening to hit soon and inclement weather that could also affect the cost, these price hikes don't seem to have an end in sight.

It's expensive to experiment with a new flavor that may flop, so it's best to get good tips from reliable sources. For instance, there are some great brew pods at Walmart and some tasty Aldi brand grinds that might surprise you. But what about The Fresh Market?

The Fresh Market coffee averages around $12-$13 a ground bag, which isn't bad for an upper-scale blend. But is that what The Fresh Market is selling? Grabbing a cart full of bags that seemed to cover the spectrum of flavors, I put these coffees to the test. I went looking for a full body that tasted worthy of the premium price. Brewed from my home drip machine, I sought out something that would make me happy to have every day. And after trying a good amount, I'm here to tell you the best and the worst.