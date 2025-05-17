The 9 Best Nespresso Pods For Dark Roast Lovers
If you go to bed with visions of the next morning's cup of coffee taunting you, you're far from alone. Personally, I look forward to bedtime not because I enjoy knocking out for seven-ish hours (though I certainly do), but because I eagerly anticipate the next morning's routine: lovingly crafting a pour-over before nestling into my couch with a good book before work. Coffee is an unmissable part of many people's mornings, and the quality of your cup can really make or break your day. For dark roast lovers, this often means questing after the perfect strong cup — one that's full-bodied with a lot of depth, while still being easily palatable.
Fortunately for dark roast fans with a Nespresso machine, there's no shortage of bold capsule options to choose from. Some are smooth enough to be enjoyed black or with creamer, while others have a strength that holds up well to whatever you may decide to add. I've been in the coffee biz for over a decade, so I know my way around a good cup, and I've been a Nespresso owner for much of that time as well. Having tried the vast majority of Nespresso's offerings, it wasn't too difficult to compile a list of the company's best dark roast pods based on their flavor profiles and palatability when drunk black. The following selections each have something a little different to appeal to any type of consumer. So, without further ado, here's my definitive list of Nespresso's best dark coffee pods.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Odacio
Nespresso's Odacio pod is well worth the packaging the company gave it. I don't know about you, but when I see the pod's signature metallic blue hue, I think of something that's rich, royal, and approachable all at the same time. The capsule certainly lives up to that interpretation and though I usually prefer lighter Nespresso brews, I'd have to call this one of my favorite dark roast pod selections. It earns a seven on Nespresso's intensity scale, and scores a four (out of five) in both the "bitterness" and "roastiness" categories.
Odacio offers a smooth dark roast that's easily enjoyable black. Throughout the sip, you'll get subtle hints of spice that keep the cup interesting, and the end of the sip is hardly bitter at all. This would make a great morning cuppa for those who don't want to use creamers but also don't want a light roast. It's potent without being overbearing, and you'll definitely enjoy the depth of flavor it boasts. On the other hand, it wouldn't be a bad choice for pairing with a creamer, as it's strong enough not to get lost alongside milk.
Cafecito de Puerto Rico
While I wouldn't necessarily call Cafecito de Puerto Rico Nespresso's best single origin coffee pod, it has its merits and would undoubtedly be a great buy for anyone who enjoys dark roast coffees. The pod boasts a level 10 on Nespresso's intensity scale, with a roastiness of five and bitterness of four. The full-bodied pod is a double shot that weighs in at 2.7 ounces once brewed. It's on the more expensive side, with each pod priced at $2 (or $20 for a pack of 10) on Nespresso's website.
Despite its high price point, I'd call this a worthwhile buy, particularly if you tend to switch up your morning coffee order. I can see this being enjoyed in a variety of ways, whether you choose to drink it straight, with a cortado-sized amount of cream, or as a full latte. Its finish is on the bitter side when drunk black, but that doesn't make it the slightest bit unpalatable. You'll get smooth, roasty notes with hints of chocolate throughout the sip, and this full-bodied shot has a thick mouthfeel that I found quite enjoyable. Keep this in your pod collection if you frequently entertain a variety of palates or if you want to switch up your routine.
Double Espresso Scuro
Nespresso's Double Espresso Scuro capsule is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the brand's dark roast coffees. The double shot (2.7 ounces of coffee) packs a punch of flavor and can be one of the more formidable pods on this list if you don't know how to use it well. While it only sits at a three on the bitterness and roastiness scales, it has a whopping level 11 intensity, making it a bold pod that dark roast fans shouldn't disregard.
I found this pod more intriguing than others I've tried. This is frequently the case when I find a dark roast I enjoy, as I appreciate when one can be strong without flaunting its full-bodied-ness in my face. Don't get me wrong — this coffee is definitely dark, and you'll get some oaky notes throughout the sip and even a bit of smoke at the end. However, it also has a relatively smooth finish and even manages to be a bit sweet. Though it could be enjoyed black in a pinch, I think it's better suited to drinking with milk. The addition of some sort of creamer will help amplify the sweeter notes that otherwise fade into the background.
Kahawa ya Congo
When I first tried Nespresso's Kahawa ya Congo, I remember being slightly taken aback by how dark it was. That initial disruption to my senses has blossomed into a unique fondness for this cup and, though I don't have it on the daily, it's still a worthy addition to my Nespresso pod collection. At first glance on the company's website, it may not seem like this is one for the dark roast aficionados — it only sits at a level six intensity, with a two on the bitterness and roastiness scales.
However, if you want a darker coffee to enjoy black, this would be among my top recommendations. Though not the darkest on this list, it's effortlessly palatable while remaining strong enough that you won't be searching for its flavors. Kahawa ya Congo is among the sweetest I'll mention (though by no means is it saccharine) and it has an exceedingly smooth finish with some nutty, chocolate, and toasted cereal notes along the way. I'd say it's best enjoyed black, though I won't try to dissuade you from adding creamer — just be wary of adding too much.
Gran Lungo Fortado
If you want a coffee with a thick mouthfeel that packs a serious punch, look no further than Nespresso's Gran Lungo Fortado. Its long shot pulls at 5.7 ounces and it comes in at an eight on Nespresso's intensity scale. Though the company itself doesn't rank this in terms of bitterness and roastiness, I might give it a four for bitterness and a five for roastiness. This is a versatile pod that coffee drinkers shouldn't be afraid to play with.
You'll get some spicy notes from the pod's Indian Robusta beans, and that mellows out into a bitter baker's chocolate flavor as the sip goes on. It's very roasted throughout the drink and, though it ends slightly bitter, the bitterness doesn't stick with you and dissipates pretty quickly, so it's still very palatable when served black. This would do well when accompanied by a heavier creamer, as its tasting notes wouldn't get lost. We've also called Gran Lungo Fortado a great Nespresso pod for making Irish coffee; its full-bodied nature will hold up well to Irish cream liqueur.
Stormio
Nespresso's Stormio brew has always seemed an ominous pod to me — not only does its name conjure up visions of violent thunderstorms, but the pod's dark green hue also signals that you may be in for a harrowing adventure. Sure enough, the company's website calls it intense, rich, and strong — a claim I can certainly back up. Stormio is rated as having a level eight intensity, with a four on both the bitterness and roastiness scales.
Indeed, this is a pretty strong coffee with a smoky depth to it. To my surprise, though, I also got some slight hints of very dark stone fruit, which offered a slightly jammy, almost sweet quality to the cup. It also has a definite woody appeal to it. It's pretty smooth on the whole, but too dark for me to drink black (but that could likely just be a personal hot take). I do think this pod would also hold up well to creamer, but I wouldn't choose a sweet one, as the flavors present here don't need much tempering.
Intenso
Well, it wasn't hard to pick Nespresso's Intenso pod for this lineup — its name flaunts its suitability for those who prefer dark roast coffees. This is another pod that the company doesn't place on its bitterness or roastiness scales, but it does earn a nine on the intensity scale. Nespresso calls it "deep and dense." I can attest to that and also say that this selection took me slightly by surprise. I expected something dark and, honestly, pretty bitter. However, I was met with a smooth cup that could be an easy new favorite of any dark coffee fan.
I would give this a five on the roastiness scale and a three on the bitterness scale. It's definitely dark, intense, and very smoky, but it didn't end nearly as bitter as I expected. Instead, the smoke flavors almost came up into my nose at the end of the sip, a delightful surprise that gave the cup even more depth. It's very smooth considering how dark it is. I can't say I would drink it black, but I can certainly see some consumers preferring it as such, and it wouldn't get lost when paired with milk either.
Bianco Forte
Bianco Forte, part of Nespresso's Barista Creations lineup, is made to be enjoyed with milk. It's an easy choice for dark roast lovers who like to dress up their coffee with some creamy additions. Say you've tried all the above selections with cream and you're just not satisfied — Bianco Forte just might swoop in to save the day. The company doesn't give it an intensity level for this brew, but I'd put it somewhere in the six to eight range. It has a bitterness level of four and a roastiness of five.
I drank this with just a scant amount of unsweetened oat milk and was delighted by it. The addition of milk really brought out some toasted cereal notes in the cup, but I'll warn against putting too much in — start with a tablespoon or two and adjust from there to suit your palate. The cup doesn't need any sweeteners; with milk, it's really not bitter in the slightest. If you want your cup to be full and dark, but still enjoy the mouthfeel that adding a creamer gives you, you can't go wrong with this pod.
Ice Forte
Last but certainly not least is Nespresso's Ice Forte pod. If you're a dark roast lover who's been trying to choose between Nespresso's Ice Forte and Ice Leggero pods, I can make your decision a bit easier: Go for the Ice Forte. While I've tried both (and my personal preference is, in fact, the Leggero), dark roast lovers would be smart to stick to the Ice Forte pods. It's also an incredible Nespresso pod for a creamy iced latte.
The company doesn't give any levels to this cup, so I'll posit some for you — I'd give it an eight for intensity, a three for bitterness, and a four for roastiness. It's very smooth when enjoyed black over ice, but it's still potent and strong enough not to be watered down by ice cubes. Nevertheless, if you want to preserve its flavor, brew a couple pods to fill an ice tray for some coffee ice cubes (I'd even freeze a couple cubes of creamer, too). This is sure to be a refreshing selection when you want a cold coffee in the heat of summer, but still want the fullness of flavor that dark coffees offer.
Methodology
To compile this list of Nespresso's best dark roast coffee pods, I went primarily off of personal experience. I've tried every selection on this list (some I've had multiple times) and each is well-suited to the nuanced palates of the strong coffee drinker. To make this list, a coffee couldn't be one-note; if it tasted at all burnt, it wasn't a contender. Fortunately, none of the pods I tried were in danger of not making the list, though each offered something different.
All the pods on this list can be enjoyed black or with milk, and I recommend you experiment with them yourself to find what additions bring out your ideal flavor. Brew one and drink it black, taking note of what you taste. Then, add your creamer of choice and taste it again. You'll likely find some sweeter notes coming to the forefront, while smoky notes may end up taking a back seat. Doing this with whatever coffee pods you may decide to buy will help you hone in on your perfect morning brew.