The Nespresso Single Origins Pod With The Absolute Best Flavor

Part of the fun of using a Nespresso machine is experimenting with different coffee pod flavors. Nespresso boasts an assortment of capsules that range from limited edition or seasonal flavors to the brand's beloved, high-intensity Napoli pods. The brand's Master Origins pods encapsulate the coffee roasts of a given destination. There are many capsules — and countries — to choose from. However, if you don't know where to start, try Tasting Table's all-time favorite single-origin Nespresso: Master Origins Peru Organic.

This particular single-origin coffee iteration ranks as our favorite because of its robust flavor and medium level of intensity, which hovers around a six out of 10, per Nespresso's website. The brand describes the coffee as having undertones of smooth and toasted cereal, as well as fruit. These tasting notes make total sense, given the nature of Peruvian coffee; the country's beans are known for smooth tasting notes resulting from meticulous growing patterns, as many Peruvian coffees are grown at high elevations that take advantage of the country's landscapes. Nespresso's special Peruvian coffee showcases the nation's attention to detail, as the pods produce a brew that's full-bodied and robust, with a distinctive and strong flavor.

