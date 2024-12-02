The Nespresso Single Origins Pod With The Absolute Best Flavor
Part of the fun of using a Nespresso machine is experimenting with different coffee pod flavors. Nespresso boasts an assortment of capsules that range from limited edition or seasonal flavors to the brand's beloved, high-intensity Napoli pods. The brand's Master Origins pods encapsulate the coffee roasts of a given destination. There are many capsules — and countries — to choose from. However, if you don't know where to start, try Tasting Table's all-time favorite single-origin Nespresso: Master Origins Peru Organic.
This particular single-origin coffee iteration ranks as our favorite because of its robust flavor and medium level of intensity, which hovers around a six out of 10, per Nespresso's website. The brand describes the coffee as having undertones of smooth and toasted cereal, as well as fruit. These tasting notes make total sense, given the nature of Peruvian coffee; the country's beans are known for smooth tasting notes resulting from meticulous growing patterns, as many Peruvian coffees are grown at high elevations that take advantage of the country's landscapes. Nespresso's special Peruvian coffee showcases the nation's attention to detail, as the pods produce a brew that's full-bodied and robust, with a distinctive and strong flavor.
Nespresso's single-origin Peruvian pods are perfect for fans of complex, medium-strength coffee
Once you try Nespresso's Master Origins Peru Organic coffee capsules, it should be easy to understand why they're number one on Tasting Table's list. For now, consider the variety's specific profile and tasting notes. Per Nespresso's website, these single-origins pods rank just over the middle line in each of the brand's four coffee metrics of bitterness, acidity, roastiness, and body. The Peru single-origin pods achieve a three out of five on each scale. That means, the ensuing coffee tastes well-rounded and well-balanced, but never skimping on flavor. It has just the right amount of everything so no one attribute overpowers another.
Likewise, the coffee comes with just the right amount of sweetness and fruitiness, thanks to undertones that taste of plum, per Tasting Table's ranking. In drinking your coffee, however, you may therefore want to enjoy it as an espresso rather than as a milk-based latte or cappuccino. Because the coffee is strong — but around the middle in intensity — a plain espresso will allow for maximum flavor to shine through. That way, you don't have to worry about milk getting in the way of your Nespresso's taste.