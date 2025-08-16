The Best Great Value Coffee Pod Variety You'll Find At Walmart
Quality coffee doesn't have to break the bank (and arguably shouldn't). Here at Tasting Table, we've long been singing the praises of Walmart coffee, and we aren't alone. A heralded blind taste test by Consumer Reports rated Walmart's medium roast Great Value 100% Colombia coffee on par with Starbucks' medium roast Colombia offering for a fraction of the price. Now, it's Walmart's Espresso Roast coffee pods that deserve the shining spotlight. In our definitive ranking of 17 Walmart Great Value coffee pods, the brand's Espresso Roast flavor claimed the top spot.
When java-lovers see beans labeled as "espresso roast," they can expect bold, dark, rich power. Happily, Great Value's product totally delivers. These powerful little pods yield a cuppa joe with a round, dense body and traditional espresso taste, artfully balancing bitterness, acidity, and a touch of sweetness.
In our taste test, we praised Great Value's Espresso Roast for its hearty, quintessential "coffee" taste. But, this straightforward classic also offers versatility as a non-competing foundation for loading up with other flavorful ingredients, if that's your style. This brew is bold enough to support craft coffee drinks with flavored foams and fancy mix-ins. As our reviewer noted, "[U]nlike some other store-bought espresso coffees, this wasn't too intense when brewed at 8 ounces, was smooth, and not remotely harsh [...] [It] makes a good base for specialty coffees that require additional ingredients like creamer or sweetener. Of course, while it was rich enough for adding half and half, I really enjoyed it black."
Espresso Roast coffee pods are a dark and toasty dream come true
With Great Value espresso, it's all about the luscious mouthfeel. The official Walmart website describes its Espresso Roast coffee pods as "dark, rich, and smooth," made from a blend of both Arabica and Robusta beans. Indeed, the most popular consumer complaint about this product is that it doesn't come in bulk packages. Customer reviews rave, "GREAT ESPRESSO. Personally I like this better than Cafe Bustelo, both in taste and price!!!! Most stores usually never have it so I always have to order it online 4 at a time." Other fans write, "My go to brand for espresso pods, and at the cheapest price I've found in comparison to other brands. I just wish my store carried a larger quantity of them in stock because they always seem to sell out quickly." Elsewhere online, a Reddit thread in r/Espresso commends, "The Great Value Espresso Roast K-Cups are smooth enough to drink two cups at a time. It's a gratifying dark roast. I'm pleasantly surprised!"
Unsurprisingly for a name like "great value," we also gave these pods major points for affordability. A 12-pack of Great Value Espresso Roast coffee pods costs $4.62 ($0.36 per serving) — far more cost-effective than other major brands lining Walmart shelves, like Folgers ($14.76 for a 24-pack) or Dunkin' ($17.47 per 22-pack). The product is compatible with any single-use pod-style coffee maker, for whatever way you do your brew.