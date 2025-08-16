The Best Great Value Coffee Pod Variety You'll Find At Walmart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Quality coffee doesn't have to break the bank (and arguably shouldn't). Here at Tasting Table, we've long been singing the praises of Walmart coffee, and we aren't alone. A heralded blind taste test by Consumer Reports rated Walmart's medium roast Great Value 100% Colombia coffee on par with Starbucks' medium roast Colombia offering for a fraction of the price. Now, it's Walmart's Espresso Roast coffee pods that deserve the shining spotlight. In our definitive ranking of 17 Walmart Great Value coffee pods, the brand's Espresso Roast flavor claimed the top spot.

When java-lovers see beans labeled as "espresso roast," they can expect bold, dark, rich power. Happily, Great Value's product totally delivers. These powerful little pods yield a cuppa joe with a round, dense body and traditional espresso taste, artfully balancing bitterness, acidity, and a touch of sweetness.

In our taste test, we praised Great Value's Espresso Roast for its hearty, quintessential "coffee" taste. But, this straightforward classic also offers versatility as a non-competing foundation for loading up with other flavorful ingredients, if that's your style. This brew is bold enough to support craft coffee drinks with flavored foams and fancy mix-ins. As our reviewer noted, "[U]nlike some other store-bought espresso coffees, this wasn't too intense when brewed at 8 ounces, was smooth, and not remotely harsh [...] [It] makes a good base for specialty coffees that require additional ingredients like creamer or sweetener. Of course, while it was rich enough for adding half and half, I really enjoyed it black."