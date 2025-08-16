Ree Drummond Adds Savory Depth To Beef Short Ribs With This Flavorful Sliced Meat

One of the hallmarks of perfect short ribs is their tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture. Ree Drummond uses a special method to make sure her short ribs are both incredibly tender and flavorful. She cooks them with pancetta to infuse the rib meat with rich, savory flavor and to help the fat on the rib meat get crispy.

Pancetta is an Italian cured meat with a very rich flavor. It is similar to bacon but made from pork belly using a different curing process. Rather than being smoked, it is cured with salt for several weeks. It may also be cured with other spices like nutmeg or juniper. It is usually sold in thin slices or cubes and used in stews, soups, pasta carbonara, antipasto platters, or dishes that you want to add a little extra oomph to.

To use Drummond's method for cooking short ribs in pancetta fat, which she shared on her Pioneer Woman website, dice up six pieces of pancetta and cook them over medium heat in a large Dutch oven. When it is crispy, take the pancetta out of the pot, leaving the grease behind. Add 2 tablespoons of high-quality olive oil to the pan and turn the heat to high. Add your short ribs, allowing them to brown on each side. Then remove the ribs and place them on a paper towel-lined plate and cover them loosely with foil, and move on to the next step of Drummond's recipe (or your favorite short rib recipe).