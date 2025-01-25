10 Tips For Cooking With Pancetta

You'll find astonishingly good pork options, cured included, all around the world, from the famous hams of China and Spain to that really great bacon in the little local butcher shop.

Still, you can make a case for Italy as the world capital of outstanding pork. Dry-cured pork like prosciutto and other kinds of salumi are staples on charcuterie boards everywhere, but oddly, pancetta doesn't get the same kind of love. It's the Italian version of bacon, made from pork bellies just like the bacon you're used to, but it's cured for longer and usually (but not always) rolled up in a tight cylinder.

As a trained chef who has experimented with making bacon and pancetta, I've done my share of cooking with it. If you're new to this particular delicacy and want to do it justice, here are 10 tips to help get you started.