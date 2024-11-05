13 Absolute Best Italian Soups To Try This Fall
As the long summer evenings turn into the dark nights of fall, the urge to cozy up with a warm bowl of soup becomes stronger. Italian cuisine is known for fresh produce and vibrant flavors, and the country's soups don't disappoint on this front. From classic minestrone to creamy zuppa Toscana, there is an Italian soup to suit whatever mood you are in.
Whether you are planning to have a steaming bowl of soup on its own for lunch, or pair it with some crusty bread or a salad as a light evening meal, these recipes will give you inspiration and ensure that your soup game doesn't become repetitive. Most Italian soups are packed with fresh vegetables, meaning they are a healthy option for your family, as well as being totally delicious. So go grab your ladle, and let's explore the best Italian soups that you can make for dinner tonight, which are virtually guaranteed to keep you warm and satisfied this fall.
Italian Green Soup With Pastina
If summer is the time to enjoy fresh, leafy greens in a salad, then fall is the season to turn them into a delicious soup. The dish called "minestra verde" — Italian for green soup traditionally served as a first course — features kale, spinach, and turnip greens, combines them with other classic soup veggies such as carrots and peas, and creates a warming, healthy base for a delicious soup.
The addition of tiny pasta (known as pastina) makes this soup even heartier and more filling. So, on fall days it can act as either a satisfying lunch or a light dinner.
Recipe: Italian Green Soup With Pastina
Rustic Italian Wedding Soup
Wedding soup may conjure up mental images of something grand, but this dish is actually a soup consisting of leftovers; its name refers to the marriage of the ingredients in the recipe. Meatballs, spinach, and pasta cooked in a lemon-infused broth make up this rustic soup that tastes light, but packs a mighty protein punch.
A grating of fresh Parmesan cheese over the top will add umami flavor and a touch of decadence to this comforting soup. A bowlful will certainly warm you up on any chilly fall evening.
Recipe: Rustic Italian Wedding Soup
Classic Pasta E Fagioli
If you're in the mood for a wholesome soup that will fill you up, the Italian classic pasta e fagioli will do the trick. This pasta and bean soup is a substantial offering, filled with protein and fiber from the beans, meaning that it can be served as a main meal.
This version features pancetta, rosemary, and sage to create depth of flavor, resulting in a soup that is as delicious as it is nourishing. The savory taste is deepened further by the addition of fresh pecorino, which lends its salty, umami flavor to the delicious broth.
Recipe: Classic Pasta E Fagioli
Hearty Minestrone Soup
When you think of Italian soups, minestrone is likely one of the first varieties to spring to mind, and this version will not disappoint. Ever customizable, this rustic Italian recipe combines a variety of vegetables with pasta and a tomato base. Potatoes and canned beans are often added to make the soup more filling, and you can season it with whatever herbs you have on hand.
Don't forget to add a generous grating of fresh Parmesan on the top. It will provide a nuttiness that complements the vegetable notes of the soup with a burst of salty flavor.
Recipe: Hearty Minestrone Soup
Spicy Italian Sausage And Spinach Tortellini Soup
Who said soup has to be bland and predictable? This spicy Italian soup is anything but, combining the savory heat of Italian sausage with the softness of tortellini and the freshness of spinach.
This hearty soup only takes around 30 minutes to prepare, making it an ideal option for a quick midweek meal. Filled with protein, fiber, and plenty of nutrients from the veggies, it is a complete meal that will keep the whole family happy with its enticing depth of flavor.
Tuscan Pappa Al Pomodoro
Dipping crusty bread into piping hot soup is a comforting ritual during the colder months, and the Italians know how to take it to the next level. Pappa al pomodoro adds day-old bread to tomato soup, giving the bread new life and adding an additional level of sustenance to make soup more of a meal.
The bread is cooked in the broth, before the tomatoes are added, meaning it absorbs all the flavors of the dish as it simmers. You can customize this soup however you wish, adding plenty of vegetables to boost your midweek meal.
Recipe: Tuscan Pappa Al Pomodoro
Deconstructed Lasagna Soup
If the prospect of only having soup for dinner leaves you in fear of post-meal hunger, then this next recipe is for you. Lasagna soup provides the filling comfort of the classic Italian pasta dish, without all the fuss and baking.
With all the traditional lasagna ingredients — ground beef, Italian sausage, and tomatoes — along with ricotta cheese for some extra creaminess, you will miss out on none of the flavor of the more labor-intensive version of this dish, but can have dinner on the table in half an hour. Use a mixture of herbs to keep the flavors authentically Italian, and top with freshly grated Parmesan.
Recipe: Deconstructed Lasagna Soup
Creamy Tomato Tortellini Soup
Can't decide between pasta or soup for lunch? No need to stress — you can have both with this delicious tortellini soup recipe. Making your own soup with store-bought tortellini creates the perfect balance between effort and flavor, resulting in a decadent and satisfying dish.
You can use vegetarian spinach and ricotta tortellini, or opt for a meat-stuffed pasta if you're in the mood. The contrast of the silky soup and the chunky pasta makes this dish more texturally interesting than a regular soup, and the Italian flavors will keep your taste buds happy, too.
Recipe: Creamy Tomato Tortellini Soup
Slow Cooker Chicken Ribollita
The Italians love their legumes, and this bean-filled soup is an utterly delicious way to enjoy the health benefits of pulses in a midweek meal. Ribollita means "reboiled" in Italian, and refers to a huge pot of soup that was made and reheated several times throughout the week.
This slow-cooker version makes the preparation even easier, and allows you to come home at the end of a hard day to a hearty, aromatic dish that the whole family will enjoy. Finish the soup with shredded kale for freshness, and grated Parmesan for an umami hit.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Ribollita
Chicken Meatball Soup With Penne And Chard
Why not put a spin on a typical meatball pasta by adding some chard and turning it into a soup? Making the meatballs from chicken gives a light feel to the dish, and the addition of chard — or any other green you prefer — gives it a nutritional boost that fussy eaters won't even notice.
This soup will satisfy anyone who love meatballs. It is the perfect medley of flavors and textures that will keep you warm and cozy on a chilly autumn evening.
Classic, Slightly Spicy Cioppino
If you're looking for a soup that will impress your fellow diners, try making this version of the Italian seafood stew called cioppino. Starring a variety of tasty seafood delights — including clams, mussels, squid, and shrimp — this soupy stew has a rich flavor in the broth that complements the sweet seafood beautifully.
The key to this dish is to use good-quality seafood, and add flavor to the broth as it cooks. Your favorite Mediterranean dried herbs will give depth of flavor to the soup, and a sprinkling of fresh parsley at the end will finish it off nicely.
Recipe: Classic, Slightly Spicy Cioppino
Easy Zuppa Toscana
If you're not familiar with the rustic Tuscan potato soup known as zuppa Toscana, it's time to get acquainted. This creamy dish is packed with meaty flavor thanks to its sausage and bacon, but it's simple to make as a quick meal after work.
The Italian flavors of garlic and Parmesan shine through with each spoonful, and the addition of kale balances out the creaminess nicely. For a cold-weather warmer, you can customize the recipe to include beans or fresh chilies, which add depth of flavor to this perfect dinner soup for a cozy night in.
Recipe: Easy Zuppa Toscana
Copycat Olive Garden Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup
If you love Olive Garden's creamy chicken gnocchi soup, then you need to try out this recipe now. Soft, fluffy gnocchi with a rich creamy sauce clinging to it, and savory chicken flavor bursting throughout — it's the perfect meal for any lover of Italian food.
The gnocchi is cooked in the rich chicken stock, meaning the tiny dumplings can soak up the broth's delicious, umami flavor. As homemade versions of restaurant classics go, this one will soon become a family favorite.