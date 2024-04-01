Chicken Meatball Soup With Penne And Chard Recipe

The best recipes are those that combine our two favorite things: pasta and soup. While we might have an entire shelf dedicated to pasta, one beloved box of tube-shaped noodles remains a staple. Penne is the perfect pasta to turn to for easy dinners — it can be thrown into thick vodka sauces or baked into cheesy casseroles. In this recipe written with Michelle McGlinn, penne is transformed once again into a delicious main ingredient, this time in a brothy soup.

Reminiscent of Italian wedding soup, this recipe features soft and flavorful chicken meatballs and a savory chicken-based broth. Instead of the micro-sized acini de pepe, this soup features penne, leaning more into a chicken-noodle vibe. Leafy Swiss chard is swirled in as the soup is simmering, giving it a savory balance to the bright lemony broth. This soup is perfect year-round, being both cozy enough for cold winter nights and light enough for hot summer days. And though the miniature meatballs might sound daunting, the process of making them goes by fast — just pop on your favorite TV show and roll away.