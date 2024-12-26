Which Pork Cut Is The Fattiest?

For quite some time, pork belly has been a trendy item on restaurant menus, as chefs have rediscovered how wonderful (and affordable) it can be. For folks in the U.S., the most familiar form of pork belly is American-style "streaky" bacon. These cuts of bacon are taken from pork belly and smoked. Other popular bacon cuts, like pancetta, also come from the pork belly, owing much of their beloved flavor to all that fat.

Outside of bacon, you will most likely find pork shoulder in larger slabs at the grocery store. These can be cooked whole as roasts, with Italian porchetta being a popular recipe, or cut into slices for a quicker meal. With all the fat and connective tissue, larger pieces of pork belly necessitate longer, low and slow cooking styles such as roasting or braising. Be aware that the biggest mistake you can make with braised or roasted pork belly is not cooking it long enough. All that fat takes time to render and will need several hours of cooking at a minimum.

Smaller strips and chunks of pork belly can be seared or pan-fried. Thin strips can be cooked like bacon, while thicker slabs will require more time to render out the fat. When pan-frying, it helps to trim thicker layers of fat from the outside of the slices so they cook faster. Don't worry, though; there will still be more than enough fat to make them delicious.

