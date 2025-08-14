15 Tomato Dishes From Around The World

Tomatoes are one of the world's most beloved foods. In the U.S., they are enjoyed by more than three-quarters of the population, according to YouGov. It's hardly surprising. There is much to love about tomatoes, which are botanically a fruit but treated like a vegetable in the nutrition and culinary spheres. They're juicy, subtly sweet, aromatic, and they can bring a rich flavor to many different dishes. They're also packed with goodness, as they're a source of nutrients like vitamin C, fiber, potassium, as well as the potent antioxidant lycopene.

Around the world, many cultures have made great use of tomatoes. Italy and Spain are both home to a number of tomato-rich recipes. But northern India, Morocco, Greece, and Southeast Asia have also created some flavorful, tomato-heavy traditional dishes. Think masala, for example, which forms the basis of many Indian curries. You can learn more about it here and discover many other delicious tomato dishes from around the globe.