Give Gazpacho A Moroccan Flair With One Sweet Ingredient

There's some preparation involved, so don't expect to just toss the cherries into the blender. It's an easy recipe, but not that easy. First, and perhaps most importantly, pit the cherries if the fruit you bought still has the seeds in the middle. The majority of the pitted cherries are fine to keep whole because they'll join the other ingredients in the blender to make the soup. Be sure to set aside around eight of the cherries for the garnish, and cut those into quarters for bite-sized pieces. You'll add these on the top of each bowl of Moroccan-inspired gazpacho with the likes of pistachios and a drizzle of olive oil if you please.

You can make adjustments if needed to add the sweet-and-tart fruit to your next gazpacho. In our recipe, Ryan McPhee uses Bing cherries, but there are other options. You can use sweet varieties like Rainier and Lambert cherries based on what's available nearby. While fresh is typically best, frozen cherries can work in this soup if you defrost them beforehand to avoid adding water to the pot. It also won't hurt if you want to add a few extra cherries to lean into the fruit's flavor profile. To try another version of the cold soup inspired by a different part of the world, check out our Mexican gazpacho soup recipe that uses vegetables like bell peppers and cucumbers.