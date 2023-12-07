A Sprinkle Of Sugar Will Take The Bitterness Out Of Gazpacho

Soup and hot weather are two words that you usually don't hear in the same sentence — after all, not only does soup bring in the heat temperature-wise, but it also involves cranking up the stove. In order to combat those soup cravings on sweltering days, Spain (quite ingeniously, actually), came up with the idea of gazpacho, a cold, refreshing soup made from a blend of pureed vegetables. Gazpacho is a festive, flavorful dish best served bursting with the fresh tomatoes of August — there's just something about this liquid salad's vibrant scarlet hue that tastes like summer in a bowl.

But like many tomato-based dishes — think spaghetti sauce, tomato soup, etc. — the acidity in gazpacho can sometimes give off a bitterness depending on the type of tomatoes used or the time of year. The quick fix? Simply add in a little bit of sugar to neutralize the acid. Similar to the way many add sugar to their pasta sauce, the goal here isn't to completely transform this dish into a whole new sugary sweet concoction; it's all about using just a small sprinkle to round out the flavors.

For example, our Mexican gazpacho soup recipe is loaded to the brim with fresh tomatoes, tomato juice, tabasco sauce, and apple cider vinegar — all ingredients, though fantastic, that are beaming with acidity. A small shake of sugar to taste will come in and balance out any bitterness for a neutralized, but still full-bodied, flavor.