The One Buc-Ee's Beef Jerky Flavor We'll Always Pick Up On A Road Trip
The right road trip snacks can help long stretches of highway feel a bit more bearable. At Buc-ee's, an unassuming gas station and convenience store in Texas, there lies an array of beef jerky packages to tempt visitors. While some snacks should be avoided in the store, like salads and lemon crisps, Buc-ee's offers a lineup of popular snacks that can keep drivers fueled, regardless of the drive time and distance. We sampled all 13 Buc-ee's beef jerky flavors to help facilitate buying choices during your next hurried visit, ultimately concluding that the Jalapeño Honey Beef Jerky is the clear winner to be taken off the wall.
Upon opening the snack, a whiff of peppers is evident, yet it isn't the kind of aroma that will make you think that the contents inside have been artificially manufactured. It is a fresh, pungent smell that is balanced by a layer of honey. The individual jerky pieces are thick and chewy, offering a robust and filling snack perfect for long-form travel. Over time, this flavor has attracted some attention — and we're not the only ones who have started to survey the store for this particular jerky.
Your next road trip is about to get more delicious
Buc-ee's visitors have taken to the socials to rave about the Jalapeño Honey jerky and gush over the mingling of the honey and jalapeño flavors. Some have even described the snack as the best beef jerky around. The combination of heat and sweet is said to strike the right chord of taste. Other reviewers, such as one TikTok user, have fawned over the consistent, tender texture of the meat pieces while noting that, while some recipes can bring a bit too much heat to a jerky recipe, Buc-ee's delivers a sweet blend with a light kick of spice. These tender bites of meat make for a difficult-to-put-down snack.
Buc-ee's beef jerky is made from premium beef. Four ounces of the strips pack 11 grams of protein to help keep energy sustained while running errands or gearing up for longer hauls. If you don't see yourself in the South anytime soon, you can look to buy some of Buc-ee's snacks online to sample the goodies for yourself. This way, you can sidestep the need to make your own jerky from scratch at home.