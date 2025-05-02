Want To Make Homemade Beef Jerky? Here's What You Need To Know About Safety First

Although it's a matter of debate as to whether Native Americans or South American Incas invented jerky, it remains a popular method for preserving meat today. Store-bought beef jerky is expensive, and many people are making DIY beef jerky at home. However, improperly prepared jerky can potentially lead to foodborne illness if one is not careful. The USDA says that an important step to ensuring that jerky is safe to eat is pre-cooking the meat to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit before putting it into a dehydrator. We asked Dylan Clay, the found of Barbecue FAQ, for his opinion on this hot topic of debate in the jerky community. Clay cites two arguments that some jerky makers use to defend not following the USDA guidelines.

"The single most important factor with regards to jerky is water activity. By dehydrating the meat, we're removing water and thus inhibiting the growth of microbes," Clay explained. The problem with this is that the water activity isn't being properly measured. However, "Water activity testing systems are pretty expensive," Clay says. "They range from approximately $350 to $2000, which is why people use the 'bend test.' ... [This] is actionable for a home jerky maker because it's free to do." The second argument is that jerky makers think that just by cranking up the dehydrator's heat, harmful bacteria is killed. But according to Clay, "Most dehydrators — for lack of a better word — suck." And Clay claims that the USDA also knows.