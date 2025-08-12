Because high-quality, meticulously produced cheeses from every corner of the globe should be duly recognized and rewarded, the World Cheese Awards, organized by the Guild of Fine Food, takes place in a different location each year, such as Viseu, Portugal, and Bern, Switzerland. This is where an international panel of judges examines over 4,000 cheeses from more than 40 nations, but attendance isn't exclusively restricted to cheesemakers, buyers, retailers, and food experts. The general public and the press alike can buy goodies from the market, take a cheese tour, and enjoy cooking demonstrations, exhibits, and live entertainment.

Here's how the awarding process goes, spanning the following categories: 1 Star, 2 Stars, 3 Stars, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Super Gold. The cheeses are divided into five main groups: goat's, ewe's, cow's, buffalo, and mixed milk, and then they're evaluated based on taste, consistency, texture, and color. About 100 cheeses are then selected for the semi-finals as Super Gold medalists, and the one that receives the highest score between 1 and 7 eventually becomes the year's winner.

Previous Super Gold winners include Wegmans Truffle Shuffle Goat Cheese, layered in truffle paste; De Graafstroom Signature Gouda Extra Aged, very rich and tangy; Cropwell Bishop Whole Blue Stilton, whose large size make it suitable for banquets and other big gatherings; and the caramelized, additive-free Cheese Stand Tokyo Brown Cheese, whose milk is exclusively sourced from the ranches of Tokyo's Tama District.