The 10 Best White Wines At Trader Joe's In 2025

When shopping the wine aisle of Trader Joe's, you will likely be struck by how many highly affordable options the grocer offers. From its large selection of store-branded wines and wines exclusive to TJ's to its selection of popular name-brand products, the wines on the shelves are all well-priced. Many name-brand products are offered well below the winery's suggested retail price. Trader Joe's can offer its wine so inexpensively due to the store's negotiating, production, and buying power.

Still, with so many wines on the shelf, many with attractive labels and similar prices, it can be challenging to determine if the wine in the bottle is of a high quality, particularly since many private label wines often lack detailed varietal descriptors or information on the producer, vineyards, or production methods. Still, in the sea of options, there are many bottles on the shelves today that deserve a place on your dinner table. To help you find the best, I conducted a taste test of two dozen white wines currently on the shelves of Trader Joe's, narrowing down this list to the 10 best wines at TJ's. I utilized my skills as a Certified Sommelier, wine writer, and judge to inform my decision-making.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.