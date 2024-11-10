Wild Rice-Stuffed Cornish Hens Recipe
Let's face it: Everyone has an opinion about Thanksgiving turkey. Some wait longingly all year for a few gravy-smothered pieces of white meat and crispy skin, while others loathe the weeklong leftovers made with dry remains. Perhaps no one has an opinion as strong as the one making the turkey, whose kitchen has surely become a messy result of the all-day affair. There's a reason chefs like Sunny Anderson recommend swapping large roasts for smaller versions, and it's not just to save space in the oven (though that is a big benefit). Cornish game hens are also more tender than the larger roasts, like turkey and chicken, guaranteeing moist and juicy pieces every time.
Developer Michelle McGlinn recommends a fall-forward recipe for using Cornish hens that is reminiscent of Thanksgiving dinner. Using wild rice and sourdough as a flavorful stuffing, the Cornish hens are buttered and roasted until the skin is crispy and the meat is moist. These Cornish hens come together in just a few hours and arrive with a built-in side dish that is flavored with the roasted drippings. Whether you're looking for a great Sunday meal or a holiday dinner for just a few, these Cornish hens are sure to deliver something special to the table that will leave everyone — even turkey haters — wanting more.
The ingredients you need to make wild rice-stuffed Cornish hens
To make the stuffing, you'll first need crusty sourdough bread. You'll need the bread to be as stale as possible, so buy this a few days in advance to ensure ample time to dry it out. If you need to dry the bread in a pinch, simply place the pieces in your oven on the "warm" setting. You'll also need wild rice, a long, black grain with a nutty and earthy flavor. You can use all wild rice or, if desired, a wild rice blend, which usually includes white and brown grains. From there, you'll just need celery, carrots, onion, garlic, rosemary, thyme, and chicken broth. You'll also need plenty of salt, pepper, and butter for both the stuffing and the hens. For the hens themselves, look for one- to two-pound hens, usually found in the frozen aisles. We recommend one hen per person.
Ingredients
- 8 ounces sourdough bread, cut into ½-inch pieces
- ½ cup wild rice
- 8 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1 cup sliced carrots
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 2 teaspoons black pepper, divided
- 4 (1-pound) Cornish hens
Directions
- Place the bread pieces on a baking sheet and allow them to dry out overnight.
- Bring 1 ½ cups water to a boil in a saucepan.
- Add the wild rice. Lower the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the rice is cooked and tender, about 40 minutes.
- Remove from the heat, cover, and steam until the rice is fluffy and the water is absorbed, about 10 minutes.
- In the meantime, melt 6 tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium heat.
- Add the carrot, celery, and onion and saute until soft, about 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic and saute until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Add the chicken broth and bring to a simmer, then remove from the heat.
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Add the sourdough, cooked wild rice, vegetable mixture, and herbs to a bowl. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and pepper.
- Place the hens on a sheet tray fitted with a wire rack and pat completely dry.
- Soften the remaining 2 tablespoons butter and rub it under skin and across the tops of the Cornish hens.
- Season the hens on all sides with the remaining salt and pepper.
- Stuff ½ cup of the bread and rice mixture into each hen.
- Tie the hens' legs together with baking twine.
- Roast, breast-side down, for 25 minutes.
- Flip the hens and roast for another 40 minutes, or until the internal temperature and stuffing registers 165 F.
- Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes before serving.
What can I do with leftover stuffing mixture?
As most Cornish hens are about 1 pound, you'll only be able to stuff them with about ½ cup of stuffing each. Do not overstuff, as the bread needs room to absorb moisture and expand. If you have leftover stuffing mixture, don't let it go to waste. Instead, bake it as a dressing. Because the stuffing inside the hens gets added moisture from the drippings, the dressing will need more moisture to avoid drying out and burning.
Add ½ cup more chicken broth to the extra stuffing mixture, mix to let the bread absorb the broth, then transfer this to a small casserole dish (you may only need an 8x8-inch dish). Cover the dish with foil and bake at 350 F for 40 minutes, uncovering the stuffing in the final 10 minutes to crisp the top. Serve this with the hens for those who want extra stuffing. You can store the uncooked mixture for up to two days in the refrigerator, or bake it and store it for up to four days to use for other meals.
What are Cornish hens, and what can I use as a replacement?
Chickens come in many sizes that largely correlate to their age. When roasting a chicken, you are most likely to buy a roaster, broiler, or fryer, which are anywhere from six to eight weeks or eight months old and anywhere from two-and-a-half to five pounds. Cornish hens are considerably smaller, only weighing about one to two pounds. The name of the tiny bird came from a cross breeding of Cornish and White Plymouth Rock chickens, but the type of bird has evolved since inception to be any breed, male or female, that is less than five weeks old and weighs no more than two pounds. Regardless of the breed, the age and size of the bird is what contributes to the tender meat and mild flavor, making it a great alternative to larger chickens.
Cornish hens are typically found in the freezer aisles because, like whole turkey, they aren't everyday meats. Since the smaller size makes them easy to thaw, it is easier for grocers to store the hens in the freezer to prolong their shelf life. If your grocer doesn't carry Cornish hens, you can use a larger chicken instead, such as a broiler or fryer that is about double the size. With a bigger bird, you will need to adjust the recipe slightly. Turn the heat down to preserve the moisture of the chicken, then plan to cook the stuffed and buttered chicken for 90 minutes or more to reach an internal temperature of 165 F. The stuffing and preparation of the chicken can stay completely the same — it's only the time and temperature that needs changing in this swap.