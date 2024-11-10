Wild Rice-Stuffed Cornish Hens Recipe

Let's face it: Everyone has an opinion about Thanksgiving turkey. Some wait longingly all year for a few gravy-smothered pieces of white meat and crispy skin, while others loathe the weeklong leftovers made with dry remains. Perhaps no one has an opinion as strong as the one making the turkey, whose kitchen has surely become a messy result of the all-day affair. There's a reason chefs like Sunny Anderson recommend swapping large roasts for smaller versions, and it's not just to save space in the oven (though that is a big benefit). Cornish game hens are also more tender than the larger roasts, like turkey and chicken, guaranteeing moist and juicy pieces every time.

Advertisement

Developer Michelle McGlinn recommends a fall-forward recipe for using Cornish hens that is reminiscent of Thanksgiving dinner. Using wild rice and sourdough as a flavorful stuffing, the Cornish hens are buttered and roasted until the skin is crispy and the meat is moist. These Cornish hens come together in just a few hours and arrive with a built-in side dish that is flavored with the roasted drippings. Whether you're looking for a great Sunday meal or a holiday dinner for just a few, these Cornish hens are sure to deliver something special to the table that will leave everyone — even turkey haters — wanting more.