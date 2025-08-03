The Absolute Best Starbucks VIA Instant Coffee Is So Good It Doesn't Taste Instant

Starbucks dedicated nearly two decades to perfect instant coffee that could be mistaken for a freshly brewed cup, and it shows. While in development, the company's research efforts was referenced by various code names to keep the project under wraps. The name we know now, VIA, honors the late Don Valencia, who showed Starbucks execs the possibility of using freeze-drying equipment to make decent-tasting coffee in the great outdoors. We tried the VIA coffee options so that before you buy instant packets you know exactly what you're getting yourself into.

Each packet contains micro-ground Arabica beans which dissolve when mixed with either hot or cold water. After sampling the various flavors, the rich, dark French roast quickly rose to the top of our rankings. Before the mug reaches your lips, the coffee's aroma is chocolatey and deep with a subtle whisper of smoke. Sips of this brew yield all the flavors you'd expect from a smooth French roast coffee: Berries, chocolate, and a touch of toasted almonds.