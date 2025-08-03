The Absolute Best Starbucks VIA Instant Coffee Is So Good It Doesn't Taste Instant
Starbucks dedicated nearly two decades to perfect instant coffee that could be mistaken for a freshly brewed cup, and it shows. While in development, the company's research efforts was referenced by various code names to keep the project under wraps. The name we know now, VIA, honors the late Don Valencia, who showed Starbucks execs the possibility of using freeze-drying equipment to make decent-tasting coffee in the great outdoors. We tried the VIA coffee options so that before you buy instant packets you know exactly what you're getting yourself into.
Each packet contains micro-ground Arabica beans which dissolve when mixed with either hot or cold water. After sampling the various flavors, the rich, dark French roast quickly rose to the top of our rankings. Before the mug reaches your lips, the coffee's aroma is chocolatey and deep with a subtle whisper of smoke. Sips of this brew yield all the flavors you'd expect from a smooth French roast coffee: Berries, chocolate, and a touch of toasted almonds.
Delicious coffee in a flash
We certainly can't knock the ease of instant coffee, particularly when the worries of screwing up that perfect morning cup of Joe is drastically reduced. Just add hot water, and you have a comforting drink without any of the unpleasant aftertaste that is commonly associated with instant coffee crystals. Individual serving packets are light enough to take to the trails or slip into your bag for a quick, easy midday fix at the office, and the instant coffee can also be used to make iced drinks and other coffee recipes.
Mix a sweetener of choice and a flavoring syrup like butterscotch with the contents of your VIA packet, and you'll have a tasty treat that requires minimal effort to put together. The VIA packets can also be stirred into a Dalgona coffee recipe by whisking sugar, water, and the instant coffee powder in a bowl until fluffy. This foam can be used to top a glass of iced milk or milk alternative, making you feel like a professional barista in the comfort of your own home, all without having to grind beans, pour an espresso shot, or wait for a pot of coffee to brew. This is an all-around winner.