14 Things To Know Before Buying Starbucks Via Instant Coffee

Is there anything more convenient than instant coffee? Office workers, commuters, and even backpackers can probably all agree that the ease of carrying and making instant coffee on the go is well worth the price. Today, we're looking to the best of the best for instant coffee: Starbucks.

If you're looking for a conveniently delicious instant coffee, there's no trustier brand than the fast food chain that's a staple of so many coffee lovers. Though their in-store service is fast, there's an even quicker way to enjoy the Starbucks coffee you love; with Starbucks' instant coffee brand, Via.

With a variety of different flavors to choose from, Via is often touted as the best instant coffee around. That's because Starbucks adds micro-ground coffee to every Via packet, ensuring a fresh-tasting and flavorful cup of coffee. All you need is a cup of water and a single VIa packet and you're good to go. Before you get to loading up on all the Via flavors Starbucks has to offer, there are a few things you should keep in mind. We've rounded up absolutely everything you need to know about Via before you add a box (or two) to your coffee order.

