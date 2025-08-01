The Simple Salt-And-Pepper Ratio A Former McDonald's Chef Swears By For Flavorful Burgers
No matter what type of McDonald's burger you order, you can count on it being perfectly seasoned and made with quality beef from one of its high-end suppliers. The reason behind McDonald's perfect seasoning is much simpler than you would expect. Chef Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, recently shared a video on TikTok answering a common question about McDonald's burgers. In response to a comment that said, "I need to know what is the magical seasoning they use on the meat," Haracz posted a video stating that while the seasoning is magic, it couldn't be easier to recreate at home.
The best burger seasoning blends are simple, and the seasoning used on McDonald's burgers is no exception. According to Haracz, McDonald's classic burgers and cheeseburgers contain a seasoning made from nothing more than a blend of salt and black pepper. However, the ratio of these basic spices makes all the difference. Haracz says that you must use 86% salt and 14% black pepper, or about a teaspoon of each.
The next time you want to enjoy a perfectly seasoned burger but don't feel like leaving the house, try this seasoning ratio for yourself. And if you're wondering which burger to order the next time you hit the McDonald's drive-thru, we tried and ranked every McDonald's burger and found which is the best on the menu and which is the one McDonald's burger that's just not worth ordering.
Other McDonald's secrets from a former chef
Haracz offers other McDonald's ordering hacks, secrets, and tips on his TikTok page. In one duet, he evaluates a homemade Big Mac recipe posted by @thegrillfriend. He points out that the recipe is great, especially because it doesn't use ketchup, but that you should opt for dehydrated onions for an exact replica. In another TikTok video, he duets @mcmanager and gives some trade secrets and insights into the way that McDonald's burgers are cooked.
In one of his most popular TikToks, with 4.3 million views, he gives his recipe for making your own Big Mac sauce the next time you want a homemade, restaurant-quality burger. Just combine: 1 cup of mayonnaise, ¼ cup of sweet pickle relish, 2 tablespoons of Dusseldorf mustard, 1 teaspoon of white wine vinegar, 1 ¼ teaspoon of paprika, 1 teaspoon of onion powder, 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic, and ⅛ teaspoon of white pepper. Mix with a whisk or fork, and chill it in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.
Haracz also offers his top tip for a homemade McDonald's Signature Crafted Mushroom & Swiss Burger. While McDonald's has discontinued this fan-favorite Angus burger with Swiss cheese and mushrooms, the secret to recreating it lies in the type of Swiss cheese used. According to Haracz, McDonald's uses natural Swiss cheese, which melts differently than other types of Swiss cheese. Follow him on TikTok for more McDonald's secret menu tips and tricks.