The Simple Salt-And-Pepper Ratio A Former McDonald's Chef Swears By For Flavorful Burgers

No matter what type of McDonald's burger you order, you can count on it being perfectly seasoned and made with quality beef from one of its high-end suppliers. The reason behind McDonald's perfect seasoning is much simpler than you would expect. Chef Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, recently shared a video on TikTok answering a common question about McDonald's burgers. In response to a comment that said, "I need to know what is the magical seasoning they use on the meat," Haracz posted a video stating that while the seasoning is magic, it couldn't be easier to recreate at home.

The best burger seasoning blends are simple, and the seasoning used on McDonald's burgers is no exception. According to Haracz, McDonald's classic burgers and cheeseburgers contain a seasoning made from nothing more than a blend of salt and black pepper. However, the ratio of these basic spices makes all the difference. Haracz says that you must use 86% salt and 14% black pepper, or about a teaspoon of each.

The next time you want to enjoy a perfectly seasoned burger but don't feel like leaving the house, try this seasoning ratio for yourself. And if you're wondering which burger to order the next time you hit the McDonald's drive-thru, we tried and ranked every McDonald's burger and found which is the best on the menu and which is the one McDonald's burger that's just not worth ordering.