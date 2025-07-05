The McDonald's Ordering Hack For A Timeless, Indulgent Dessert

There are tons of great ways to jazz up your fast food soft serve order. Even better, adding some apple pie to it is not the only delicious pairing for McDonald's soft serve in particular either. For instance, order an espresso shot and pour it over your vanilla soft serve to create a simple affogato in an instant. You can also pour out a little bit of your Coke or Dr. Pepper to make room for some soft serve, crafting an ice cream float. Since McDonald's serves chocolate chip cookies, you can also smash two cookies on either side of a scoop of soft serve to make an ice cream cookie sandwich. One hack that went viral (and for good reason) involves combining as many McDonald's treats as you can get ahold of into the soft serve.

In a 2023 video that received thousands of likes, @fooddudescook on TikTok put six McDonald's ice cream cones into a small bucket before mashing them up and adding caramel and fudge sauce, apple pie, cookies, M&M's, fries, and several other items that are sadly no longer available, including pumpkin pie, Butterfingers, peanut butter chocolate chips, red, white, and blue popcorn, and rainbow sprinkles. While you obviously can't recreate this entirely with McDonald's items anymore (and most people wouldn't want to, given how overwhelmingly sweet it is), there's an argument for combining the McDonald's treats you like the most into a soft serve. Play around with flavors and make it your own.