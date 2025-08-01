Trader Joe's Will Accept One Type Of Coupons — Even On Big Brands

If you're shopping at Trader Joe's, you're already saving yourself some money on groceries — even if its store locations don't necessarily reflect that since the stores are mostly located in large cities. However, you could save even more. While the grocer doesn't have sales or issue its own coupons, there is one type that it will accept: a manufacturer's coupon. This type of coupon is accepted at all Trader Joe's locations, the only catch is that it can't be used on any of Trader Joe's products. There is, however, a list of other brands Trader Joe's does carry that you can use coupons on.

While few and far between, there are a handful of big-name brands found at Trader Joe's. Just check out the beverage fridge, where you'll find GT's Kombucha and Healthade, as well as glass bottles of our taste tester's favorite brand of canned cold brew, Stumptown. There's also the granola and protein bar selection, where you will find everything from Clif and RXBars to Kind and GoMacro bars. Other examples can be spotted above the freezer section, where the grocer conveniently organizes much of its private-label condiments and a selection of desserts like a variety of boxed cookies from the brand Partake. These are just a few examples of brands that make manufacturer coupons to look out for and bring to Trader Joe's.