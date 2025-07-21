Who Makes Trader Joe's Pita Chips?

Trader Joe's is an affordable grocery store that doesn't skimp on quality with their creative branded products. While all of the products are labeled with the Trader Joe's name, there are some very well-known name brands behind some Trader Joe's products. Fans of the grocery store have become amateur sleuths to get to the bottom of these collaborative secrets between TJ's and name-brand manufacturers.

Trader Joe's pita chips are a fan favorite, and customers, bloggers, and ex-employees all think that Stacy's makes Trader Joe's pita chips. According to an Eater article, a side-by-side comparison of the ingredients list of Stacy's and Trader Joe's pita chips reveals them to be identical. Reddit posts also assert that Stacy's makes Trader Joe's pita chips. When Redditors complained that many of the pita chip flavors have been discontinued, one Redditor responded, "Discontinuing them was sad. But, they're just Stacy's Pita Chips, so you can still get them somewhere."

Apparently, Stacy's Pita Chips could also be behind labels at Aldi and Safeway. However, Trader Joe's will never confirm our assumptions, nor will they share any other name-brand collaborators. Plus, according to a Reddit thread, "As the pandemic began, and supply chains got messy...Stacy's stopped manufacturing for Trader Joe's... [and] third parties altogether, and there is a new player in town." To date, the only flavor of pita chips you can find at Trader Joe's is salted pita chips. Whether they're a Stacy's dupe or not, they're still cheaper than most name-brand counterparts.