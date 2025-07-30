When To Chill Tequila, And How It Changes The Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While some types of liquor taste better when served chilled, tequila isn't one of them. Tasting Table spoke with Lexi Parker, the beverage manager at Colorado's Poka Lola Social Club, about how chilling impacts the flavor of this popular agave-based liquor. And as it turns out, chilling it will actually diminish tequila's flavor rather than enhancing it. The spirit will taste best at room temperature because you will be able to fully enjoy the specific aromas and flavors that are hallmarks of high-end tequila brands. Parker told us, "Chilling tequila impacts the flavor in that it tends to dull all of the flavors ... The chilling process itself will also impact the flavor because the tequila will get diluted when it gets chilled down."

If you spring for a luxury tequila brand, the last thing you want to do is lessen its flavor. You want to still be able to taste its key notes, as they are the primary contributors to its unique flavor profile. But if you're drinking cheap tequila and you want to mute unpleasant flavors, Parker says, "chilling it down might help the tequila itself taste a little better since some of the harsher flavors will be dulled." The easiest (and tastiest) way to use up a bottle of cheap tequila is to enjoy it chilled or in a frozen cocktail. So, if you make the mistake of buying one of the tequila brands we recommend skipping, such as Cactus Jack or Tortilla, and don't want to feel like you're drinking floor cleaner, stick it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.