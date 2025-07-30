When To Chill Tequila, And How It Changes The Flavor
While some types of liquor taste better when served chilled, tequila isn't one of them. Tasting Table spoke with Lexi Parker, the beverage manager at Colorado's Poka Lola Social Club, about how chilling impacts the flavor of this popular agave-based liquor. And as it turns out, chilling it will actually diminish tequila's flavor rather than enhancing it. The spirit will taste best at room temperature because you will be able to fully enjoy the specific aromas and flavors that are hallmarks of high-end tequila brands. Parker told us, "Chilling tequila impacts the flavor in that it tends to dull all of the flavors ... The chilling process itself will also impact the flavor because the tequila will get diluted when it gets chilled down."
If you spring for a luxury tequila brand, the last thing you want to do is lessen its flavor. You want to still be able to taste its key notes, as they are the primary contributors to its unique flavor profile. But if you're drinking cheap tequila and you want to mute unpleasant flavors, Parker says, "chilling it down might help the tequila itself taste a little better since some of the harsher flavors will be dulled." The easiest (and tastiest) way to use up a bottle of cheap tequila is to enjoy it chilled or in a frozen cocktail. So, if you make the mistake of buying one of the tequila brands we recommend skipping, such as Cactus Jack or Tortilla, and don't want to feel like you're drinking floor cleaner, stick it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
The best way to serve premium tequila
What makes a tequila premium is its overall flavor profile and aroma, where the agaves are grown, and how the liquor is distilled. Before you decide how you want to enjoy the spirit, Parker recommends tasting it first. She says, "I'd usually recommend either tasting tequila without chilling it, or at least having it served over a large cube of ice ... In this way, you'll be tasting the purest form of the tequila itself without worrying about any of the ways that chilling it will impact the flavor."
You'll experience the full depth of the brand's flavor profile and aroma, which will dramatically affect the tequila's taste. If you're making a cocktail, such as a margarita or a paloma, it's totally fine to briefly chill the tequila in the refrigerator first. Don't ever put a bottle of tequila in the freezer, though, because this might make the liquor get syrupy or further dull its flavor. If you prefer to enjoy tequila on its own, chill it by pouring it over a large ice cube or sphere to reduce dilution. These can easily be produced at home using silicone ice sphere molds.
Tequila is often served with salt and lime wedges, though you probably don't really need them. When you're enjoying top-shelf tequila, it's going to taste best on its own, without a garnish. Tequila never expires, but once the bottle is opened, you should store it in a cool, dark place, protected from direct heat or sunlight. You don't need to refrigerate the bottle after opening it.