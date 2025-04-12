12 Tequila Brands You Should Skip Buying

There's never exactly been a shortage of tequila brands to choose from, but in recent years, the agave-based spirit has become more popular than ever. As the fastest-growing spirit category in the United States, there's been an influx of new tequila brands introduced to the market. Existing producers have also repositioned, rebranded, and revitalized their brand marketing as they aim to capitalize on these consumer trends. The upside of the Mexican spirit's increased popularity is that it's easier than ever to get your hands on world-class tequila. The drawback, however, is that there are plenty of brands — both new and established — that seem solely focused on mass production and marketing over quality.

Unlike some other spirits, the regulations around tequila production are relatively relaxed these days. It only needs to be made with 51% agave sugars to be considered tequila — anything less is considered a mixto. Producers can also use additives and colorings to tweak the spirit to their liking. Plus, there are modern production methods that improve efficiency and yields at the expense of quality.

My career in the bar industry has given me the chance to try different styles of tequilas from countless brands. While I can recognize a quality, premium tequila, I'm no snob. A tequila doesn't have to be top shelf to be a suitable well liquor or be useful for making cocktails. The tequila brands below are ones I've tried personally and either have no redeeming features or have better alternatives available at a similar or lower price.