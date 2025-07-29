The Pacific Northwest Version Of Chowder Features This Staple Fish Instead Of Clams

On a gray, rain-drenched afternoon in the Pacific Northwest, the kind that stretches on for months, there's certain comfort in a warm, creamy bowl of chowder. While most of the country thinks of chowder as clam-heavy and New England-born, out here, of course, it's salmon that fills the bowl. Chowder isn't a monolith or simply a clam dish with the fish swapped in; it's a broad category, one that's endlessly adaptable and shaped by the region's wild waters. This chunky soup can be made with clams, halibut, and even crab.

But salmon chowder is a delicious, deeply local expression of Pacific Northwest identity. Pink-fleshed salmon, seasonally abundant in local rivers and a cornerstone of regional foodways, brings a different richness to the dish and, if leftover cooked or smoked salmon is used, a subtly smoky flavor, too. It's also a great opportunity to make good use of the cuts of fish you might not know what to do with, such as the head, cheeks, wings, or tail.

While Seattle's Pike Place Chowder has made salmon chowder a tourist must-try, it's also a true regional dish that shows up at family tables, community potlucks, and rainy-weekend kitchens across Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia. Each bowl reflects a patchwork of influences and ingredients, sometimes studded with sweet corn, often creamy, and always hearty. Salmon chowder is a dish rooted in the bounty and resourcefulness of the Pacific Northwest, and it's definitely on the list of iconic Washington State foods you need to try.