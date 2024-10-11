The Most Expensive Cheese In America Can Be Found In The Pacific Northwest

For many cheese fanciers, officially known as turophiles, cheese is more than an occasional nibble or melted cheese-toast thing. As a devoted curd-head myself, I fully believe that excellent cheese is essential to a life well-lived. There's practically no cheese too pricey for the occasional self-treating. That's why the most expensive cheese in America somehow seems reasonable, even at a palate-popping $80 per pound.

That top-dollar honor goes to a chèvre goat cheese with an irresistibly wispy name: Up in Smoke. It comes not from Wisconsin, America's Dairyland with 3.5 billion pounds of cheese churned out every year. This farmstead cheese is instead a product of Rivers Edge Chèvre in the Pacific Northwest town of Logsden, Oregon. The farmstead designation indicates that the milk and the goats come from the same farm. In this case, it's a small, sustainable family farm in the Central Oregon Coast Range.

Here are a few reasons to satisfy your urge to splurge. First, there's no need to trek all the way to Oregon for an Up in Smoke experience. Save your money for the cheese. It's also not necessary to purchase an entire pound of the smoky lusciousness, as it's available online via Murray's Cheese, sold in four-ounce wheel portions, requiring only $20 for one-quarter pound of extravagance. What you get in exchange is a fresh, pasteurized, hand-formed chèvre smoked in alder and hickory, then cloaked in onsite maple leaves, which are also smoked by the same wood and then spritzed with bourbon.