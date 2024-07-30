A Comforting Chowder Is The Perfect Way To Use Up Leftover Salmon
Salmon is a fabulous fish to cook at home. It is loaded with healthy omega-3 fatty acids, widely available fresh or frozen, and super versatile when it comes to recipes, making it a great addition to your weekly meals. And if you happen to have leftovers, don't worry — they can be repurposed. Whether cooked or raw, salmon leftovers can go into delicious, comforting chowders.
The great thing about chowders is that they are perfect for using odds and ends from previous meals, such as cooked vegetables, seafood, or even Thanksgiving turkey for a change of pace from your usual sandwiches, and salmon is definitely a no-brainer. In fact, salmon chowder recipes abound. A creamy salmon and potato chowder, liberally seasoned with fresh dill, is practically the national dish of Finland. And you can tweak a basic chowder recipe to add a welcome twist, such as Tasting Table developer Tess Le Moing's Thai-inspired version, which features salmon and corn. Or, cook up some smoked salmon and leek soup with your cooked leftovers for a hearty dinner on the table in 30 minutes.
How to prep the salmon to include in your chowder
Prepping the salmon to add to your chowder depends if it's raw or cooked. For instance, if you buy a whole side of fresh salmon but need uniformly cut slices for your dinner recipe, you can save the narrower tail end, freeze it, and save it to use later. Take the skin off, cube the meat, and add it to the chowder as the recipe indicates. If you like, you can fry the skin crispy and serve it as a tasty garnish for the chowder. To use cooked salmon, you don't need much prep. You can wash or scrape the seasoning off, if you want, but chances are that whatever seasoning you used will be a welcome addition to your dish. Herbs like rosemary, thyme, or parsley will be wonderful flavors to incorporate.
When adding the fish, you can leave the pieces whole or flake them so the meat spreads evenly in the soup and makes it easier to serve. Serve the salmon chowder with warm crusty bread, or even in a cool bread bowl for an extra special effect.