A Comforting Chowder Is The Perfect Way To Use Up Leftover Salmon

Salmon is a fabulous fish to cook at home. It is loaded with healthy omega-3 fatty acids, widely available fresh or frozen, and super versatile when it comes to recipes, making it a great addition to your weekly meals. And if you happen to have leftovers, don't worry — they can be repurposed. Whether cooked or raw, salmon leftovers can go into delicious, comforting chowders.

The great thing about chowders is that they are perfect for using odds and ends from previous meals, such as cooked vegetables, seafood, or even Thanksgiving turkey for a change of pace from your usual sandwiches, and salmon is definitely a no-brainer. In fact, salmon chowder recipes abound. A creamy salmon and potato chowder, liberally seasoned with fresh dill, is practically the national dish of Finland. And you can tweak a basic chowder recipe to add a welcome twist, such as Tasting Table developer Tess Le Moing's Thai-inspired version, which features salmon and corn. Or, cook up some smoked salmon and leek soup with your cooked leftovers for a hearty dinner on the table in 30 minutes.