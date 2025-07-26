Do Crumbl Locations' Hours Differ? Here's What To Know Before Heading Out For A Late Night Treat

If your TikTok algorithm is anything like ours, chances are you scroll across a video about Crumbl cookies every other post. The viral bakeshop has become an overnight sensation thanks to its big, gooey cookies (and various other over-the-top desserts) that come in an ever-changing rotation of unique flavors. Given its epic selection of sweet treats, it's no wonder why folks line up for Crumbl at all hours of the day — and night. In fact, some of the bake shop's locations are open extra late in order to accommodate those after-dark (or after-drinks) cravings.

In cities like New York and Los Angeles, for example, many Crumbl outposts are open until midnight — but only on Friday and Saturday evenings. However, not every Crumbl location in the country follows the same schedule. Some outposts close at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and only stay open 'til 11 p.m. on the weekends. Other stores may shut their doors at 10 p.m. sharp, all six nights they serve.

So before you jump in the car or walk over from the bar, it's best to check the hours of your local Crumbl location, lest you end up pulling up to a shuttered space and leaving cookie-less and disappointed. Our advice? Head to the Crumbl website's store locator, where you can put in your city or zip code to search for nearby outposts. There, you can find locations that display an "open late" label, complete with a moon graphic, indicating that the spot offers some midnight hours.