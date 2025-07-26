Do Crumbl Locations' Hours Differ? Here's What To Know Before Heading Out For A Late Night Treat
If your TikTok algorithm is anything like ours, chances are you scroll across a video about Crumbl cookies every other post. The viral bakeshop has become an overnight sensation thanks to its big, gooey cookies (and various other over-the-top desserts) that come in an ever-changing rotation of unique flavors. Given its epic selection of sweet treats, it's no wonder why folks line up for Crumbl at all hours of the day — and night. In fact, some of the bake shop's locations are open extra late in order to accommodate those after-dark (or after-drinks) cravings.
In cities like New York and Los Angeles, for example, many Crumbl outposts are open until midnight — but only on Friday and Saturday evenings. However, not every Crumbl location in the country follows the same schedule. Some outposts close at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and only stay open 'til 11 p.m. on the weekends. Other stores may shut their doors at 10 p.m. sharp, all six nights they serve.
So before you jump in the car or walk over from the bar, it's best to check the hours of your local Crumbl location, lest you end up pulling up to a shuttered space and leaving cookie-less and disappointed. Our advice? Head to the Crumbl website's store locator, where you can put in your city or zip code to search for nearby outposts. There, you can find locations that display an "open late" label, complete with a moon graphic, indicating that the spot offers some midnight hours.
Other crumbs of advice before visiting a Crumbl location
The variance of store hours is definitely something to note before visiting a Crumbl for the first time, but that's not all. In terms of the company's operating hours, you should also keep in mind that all Crumbl locations are closed on Sundays, so don't plan on bookending your Sunday brunch with a big cookie. Last year, the company addressed this decision in a post on LinkedIn, explaining, "Our Crumbl Crew works incredibly hard each day and by being closed one day per week, we're able to guarantee they have an entire day to rest, recuperate, and spend time with those who matter most."
As mentioned above, the store's dessert selection also changes weekly, so you should prepare yourself to fall in love with a flavor and have it potentially disappear for weeks — or months — before it returns (if it even does). What can we say? That's just the way the cookie crumbles at Crumbl. Of course, the thrill of trying new things is a worthy trade-off, though Crumbl newbies may also be surprised by some of the features of the baked goods themselves.
For one thing, these creations, complete with their decadent frostings and fillings, are super sweet — sweeter, perhaps, than you'd expect. They can also be so soft and gooey as to seem slightly underbaked (though, rest assured, they definitely aren't meant to be). So long as you're prepared for the signature tastes and textures, your excursion to Crumbl should go perfectly smoothly — if you visit when it's actually open, of course.