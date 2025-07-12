Here's Why Crumbl Cookies Is Closed On Sundays
Most days of the week, Crumbl Cookies is open and serving up treats to hungry customers. Many stores stay open well into the late evening, with the longest hours typically occurring on Fridays and Saturdays. While the exact hours can vary from location to location, each Crumbl has one thing in common: The store is not open on Sunday.
This is because closing the store on Sundays is a company-wide policy. According to Crumbl, its stores close on Sundays to give its employees a day to rest and visit with their friends and family. As the company once explained on LinkedIn, "We've intentionally been closed on Sundays since the beginning to ensure we're living our mission of bringing friends and families together." This is especially important for parents, as Sundays may be one of the only days workers can spend time with their children without being interrupted by school and work.
Crumbl isn't the only major chain to close on Sundays. Chick-fil-A is also notably closed on Sundays, with the restaurant explaining that this is partially to give Christian employees time to worship. While Crumbl's own explanation for closing each week doesn't specifically mention religion, many Christians take Sundays off for religious purposes. Therefore, Christian Crumbl employees do not need to change their work schedule to accommodate their needs.
Where can you get cookies on Sundays?
If you have a hankering for fresh-baked cookies on a Sunday, there are plenty of other cookie chains where you can get your fix. Great American Cookies is open on Sundays, and many other venues are open on Sundays. If you're craving cookies late on a Sunday night, Insomnia Cookies is open until 1 a.m. on Sundays. The store even delivers and offers ice cream, so you can have fresh cookies or ice cream at midnight without leaving the comfort of your own home. If you're on a budget or none of these stores have locations near you, there are also plenty of fast food restaurants that sell cookies, including McDonald's, Firehouse Subs, and Subway.
If you really want the taste of Crumbl and the store isn't open, you can always try recreating Crumbl cookies at home with tips from Tasting Table writer Emily Hunt. You can also pick up extra on a Saturday, carefully store the cookies, and eat them the next day. Needless to say, there are plenty of ways to have cookies even when Crumbl is closed, meaning both you and the employees can have a great day.