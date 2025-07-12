Here's Why Crumbl Cookies Is Closed On Sundays

Most days of the week, Crumbl Cookies is open and serving up treats to hungry customers. Many stores stay open well into the late evening, with the longest hours typically occurring on Fridays and Saturdays. While the exact hours can vary from location to location, each Crumbl has one thing in common: The store is not open on Sunday.

This is because closing the store on Sundays is a company-wide policy. According to Crumbl, its stores close on Sundays to give its employees a day to rest and visit with their friends and family. As the company once explained on LinkedIn, "We've intentionally been closed on Sundays since the beginning to ensure we're living our mission of bringing friends and families together." This is especially important for parents, as Sundays may be one of the only days workers can spend time with their children without being interrupted by school and work.

Crumbl isn't the only major chain to close on Sundays. Chick-fil-A is also notably closed on Sundays, with the restaurant explaining that this is partially to give Christian employees time to worship. While Crumbl's own explanation for closing each week doesn't specifically mention religion, many Christians take Sundays off for religious purposes. Therefore, Christian Crumbl employees do not need to change their work schedule to accommodate their needs.