Why You Should Consider Keeping This Popular Condiment Out Of Your Next Tuna Salad
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are plenty of mistakes you should avoid when making tuna salad, like neglecting to drain the liquid from the tuna or relying solely on mayonnaise for flavor, but don't let adding the wrong ingredients be one of them. Dijon mustard, either ground or whole grain, is one of the top store-bought condiments you should steer clear of when making tuna salad. Even self-proclaimed tuna salad master Matthew McConaughey omits mustard from his tuna salad, despite there being 13 ingredients and a requirement to sit overnight in the refrigerator.
Dijon mustard is a commonly called-for ingredient in tuna salad, but we feel it's not a necessary one and that you should actually keep it far away from your tuna salad. The French mustard is great on sandwiches, in deviled eggs, and in some salad dressings, where tiny whole, pickled mustard seeds can lend a lovely pop of texture, but it's really too pungent and overwhelming to be used in a delicate tinned fish salad. While Dijon mustard does lend a good pop of acidity due to the vinegar used to make mustard, it's the actual mustard seeds, either pickled or ground into a powder, that are too spicy and sharp for a tuna salad. If you've ever smelled a tin of plain mustard powder, like Coleman's Dry Mustard, you'll recognize the overpowering and intense spicy notes.
There are so many better options for tuna salad than Dijon mustard
If you're a habitual Dijon user in your tuna salads and afraid to change course, there are plenty of other great condiments and ingredients to make a stellar tuna salad. Of course, with canned or jarred tuna being such a lean protein, the addition of fat is needed in a tuna salad for both mouthfeel and flavor, especially if your tuna was packed in water and not olive oil. A good quality, extra virgin olive oil is a solid choice for a lighter tuna salad, but a high-quality mayonnaise is another wonderful option to use, especially if you have Japanese Kewpie mayo available.
In tandem with the fats in your tuna salad, you need a bright punch of acidity to balance it out. Red wine or even white distilled vinegars are a great, fairly neutral addition to tuna salad, and fresh lemon juice is always a perfect option. Additionally, chopped up pickles like dill cucumbers, pickled red onions, or minced cornichons are an excellent way to bring both acidity and texture to the tuna salad. Crunchy vegetables like red onion or celery are perfect for dicing small and adding a nice crunch, and don't forget fresh herbs like chives, dill, or parsley for added freshness. If you're still seeking inspiration outside of the mustard world, one of our tuna salad recipes to whip up for lunch should hit the spot for a light but satisfying meal.