Why You Should Consider Keeping This Popular Condiment Out Of Your Next Tuna Salad

There are plenty of mistakes you should avoid when making tuna salad, like neglecting to drain the liquid from the tuna or relying solely on mayonnaise for flavor, but don't let adding the wrong ingredients be one of them. Dijon mustard, either ground or whole grain, is one of the top store-bought condiments you should steer clear of when making tuna salad. Even self-proclaimed tuna salad master Matthew McConaughey omits mustard from his tuna salad, despite there being 13 ingredients and a requirement to sit overnight in the refrigerator.

Dijon mustard is a commonly called-for ingredient in tuna salad, but we feel it's not a necessary one and that you should actually keep it far away from your tuna salad. The French mustard is great on sandwiches, in deviled eggs, and in some salad dressings, where tiny whole, pickled mustard seeds can lend a lovely pop of texture, but it's really too pungent and overwhelming to be used in a delicate tinned fish salad. While Dijon mustard does lend a good pop of acidity due to the vinegar used to make mustard, it's the actual mustard seeds, either pickled or ground into a powder, that are too spicy and sharp for a tuna salad. If you've ever smelled a tin of plain mustard powder, like Coleman's Dry Mustard, you'll recognize the overpowering and intense spicy notes.