11 Store-Bought Condiments To Avoid Adding To Tuna Salad

Tuna salad is one of those quick dishes that's always easy to whip up, even when you only have a few minutes to spend in the kitchen. Canned tuna is the main ingredient, which is then elevated by various spices and sauces. But to build the best possible tuna salad, you have to make sure you're using the right ingredients. After all, just a drizzle of a less-than-delicious condiment can turn your delicious salad into something more akin to a tuna disaster.

You've probably heard a lot about what you should be adding to your tuna salad, but what about the ingredients that you definitely shouldn't include? We've compiled a list of some store-bought condiments that may seem like a good idea to add to tuna salad but that you would honestly do well to avoid. The best tuna salads are simple at their core, and these condiments just unnecessarily gunk them up.

Of course, you know your taste buds best, so if you actually love some of the ingredients we have listed here, then go ahead and use them to your heart's content. But for those who are unsure of best tuna salad practices, you should stay far away from these tuna salad condiments.