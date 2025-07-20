Here's What It Means If Your Nespresso Machine Starts Blinking Orange

Buying a new Nespresso machine entails much consideration and comparison. Do you get the most expensive machine or the least? Do you get the biggest or the smallest? What are the differences between each anyway? Even after you've weighed your options and chosen a machine, the contemplating does not stop there. There is a learning curve you are going to have to get through — starting with figuring out what it means when your machine starts blinking orange.

A blinking orange light from your machine can certainly be a cause for concern. The biggest thing standing in you and your coffee's way, however, is figuring out what in the world it means. That's because, the reality is, it could mean a whole list of things. The most common reasons include an unlocked machine, an empty water tank, a used and un-ejected capsule, an unrecognizable capsule, an electronic error, a blocked brew unit, or that a descale is needed. Beyond inspecting the machine yourself, the easiest way to figure out what exactly the cause is by using the Nespresso mobile app.

The last and final step to setting up any new Nespresso machine is pairing it to your phone using the Nespresso app. All you need to do is download it, log into your account and connect to your machine go Bluetooth. From there, you will have access to the app's Machine Assistance Program, where it will tell you exactly what is wrong with your machine and what to do about it.