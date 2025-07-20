Here's What It Means If Your Nespresso Machine Starts Blinking Orange
Buying a new Nespresso machine entails much consideration and comparison. Do you get the most expensive machine or the least? Do you get the biggest or the smallest? What are the differences between each anyway? Even after you've weighed your options and chosen a machine, the contemplating does not stop there. There is a learning curve you are going to have to get through — starting with figuring out what it means when your machine starts blinking orange.
A blinking orange light from your machine can certainly be a cause for concern. The biggest thing standing in you and your coffee's way, however, is figuring out what in the world it means. That's because, the reality is, it could mean a whole list of things. The most common reasons include an unlocked machine, an empty water tank, a used and un-ejected capsule, an unrecognizable capsule, an electronic error, a blocked brew unit, or that a descale is needed. Beyond inspecting the machine yourself, the easiest way to figure out what exactly the cause is by using the Nespresso mobile app.
The last and final step to setting up any new Nespresso machine is pairing it to your phone using the Nespresso app. All you need to do is download it, log into your account and connect to your machine go Bluetooth. From there, you will have access to the app's Machine Assistance Program, where it will tell you exactly what is wrong with your machine and what to do about it.
The next steps when you see a blinking orange light
While some of the causes for the orange flashing light on your Nespresso machine are more obvious and, in turn, require a more obvious fix, there are others that are not quite as clear. That is especially true if you do not have the app and are just left guessing what the cause could be. If it does end up being something less apparent, however, the app should provide you with all of the instructions to get your Nespresso machine back on track — even if the instructions are as simple as just resetting it.
Other potential causes for a orange blinking light, like a blocked brew system or necessary descaling, are not as much of a headache to resolve as you might think. Fixing a blocked brew system could be as simple as cleaning the holes with a needle or wiping the barcode reader. Slightly more complicated, yet still surprisingly simple, could be addressing any airlocks within your machine — which really just entails running a rinse cycle while moving your water tank back and forth. However, most if not all of these issues can be avoided by regularly cleaning and descaling your machine, with weekly cleans and tri-monthly descales being the recommendation. If for some reason the app's trouble shooting instructions do not solve your problems, never fear. You can take your machine to a local Nespresso store or send it in for repairs to get it back brewing in no time — and usually at no cost to you.