Use Leftover Red Wine To Flavor Salt For Bold Flavor And A Gorgeous Finish

Flavored salt is one of the most fun staples to have on your spice rack. Sure, a pop of salt on its own is great, but when you consider the endless possibilities of what you can infuse that salt with, everything from cooking to mixology gets even more exciting. An espresso salt, for example, brings texture and rich coffee flavor to the caramelized crust of seared meat or the chocolatey top of a brownie. Conveniently, flavored salt is a great way to use up leftover herbs, or really anything left over at all, making it a cheap and sustainable project. One of our favorite iterations of late? Red wine salt.

Create this decadent seasoning by following the same pro tips for making any flavored salt. Combine a ½ cup of salt with a ¼ cup of red wine in a bowl and let it sit — the longer the better, maxing out at overnight. Once you drain the wine off the mixture, you'll dehydrate the wine-soaked salt, and it's at this point that you can add any herbs you'd like, like rosemary, thyme, basil, sage, allspice, or black pepper. To choose, consider the flavors of the wine you're using. Any good-quality varietal works, so you can use anything you've got left over. Fuller-bodied, stronger wines create a deeper hue, while lower-ABV, medium-bodied wines yield a pinker tone. Place the mixture in a dehydrator at 125 degrees Fahrenheit or in your oven at the lowest temperature until it's totally dry.