14 Canned Goods That Are Way Too Overpriced For What They're Worth

Many — myself included — would argue that the invention of canned goods is up there as one of the most important contributions to how our species consumes food. Like many of humanity's technological breakthroughs, canning was the product of warfare. In 1795, French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte offered a considerable purse to whoever could find a solution to keeping his armies consistently fed. It would be 15 years before confectioner Nicolas François Appert won said prize for his novel canning method, and decades longer before chemist Louis Pasteur demonstrated precisely why canning kept food fresh for extended periods of time.

Canning is an incredibly effective way for us to transport food across the world. Canned food is typically cheaper than fresh alternatives, too. This isn't necessarily due to a lack of quality but rather the fact that it can be mass-produced and stored for longer by suppliers. It's not unusual to see certain canned goods command a premium, and high prices can sometimes be justified. Some goods will always be expensive, whether they're canned or not, but it can be difficult to know whether you're simply paying for a name brand or for a sustainability label that doesn't deliver.

As someone with a long career in the international hospitality industry, I've tried all manner of canned goods, from the commonplace to the unusual. I've also been able to compare canned versions of food to the real thing. Today, we're going to look at some of those that just aren't worth their high price tag.