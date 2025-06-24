5 Ways To Make Canned Beans Taste Like They Were Slow-Cooked For Hours

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Adding more delicious and nutritious beans to your diet doesn't require an extensive soaking, preparation, or cooking process. Streamline your mealtime by ditching the dry legumes for your favorite canned bean brand and get your food on the table even faster. Because canned beans are already cooked, you can easily pop open a can and start noshing just about anytime you like.

There are a few simple tricks to amp up your beans with a bit more flair and flavor, making them taste like they've been homemade without the effort. Try adding fresh herbs, cooking up a tasty sofrito to mix with the beans, adding either hot sauce or spicy peppers, cooking the beans with bread crumbs and cheese for an au gratin style, or braising them in olive oil.

All of these methods have their merits, each one of which will level up your canned beans with luxurious taste. Choose the right addition to suit your preferences and let your kitchen creativity flow with a number of fun ideas. With so many different tastes and textures to choose from, there's sure to be a few that will work their way into your regular meal rotation. Armed with the right can of beans and a willingness to try something new, the options are nearly endless.